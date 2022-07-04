American arrested in Cóbano for homicide would have had plastic surgery to evade the authorities

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the American arrested last Wednesday in Santa Teresa de Cóbano, Puntarenas, for an alleged homicide, would have changed her appearance, even with plastic surgery, after fleeing from the United States to Costa Rica, the British media reported. The Independent.

American police were looking for Armstrong, 34, for the crime of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, a 25-year-old cyclist. The gunshot murder occurred on May 11 in Austin, Texas. Wilson had been in a relationship with Armstrong’s current boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland, so investigators believe the murder was motivated by jealousy.

The fugitive, real estate agent and part-time yoga instructor, was eventually found in a hostel by the Tourist Police of the Ministry of Public Security. According to the police report, the woman gave another name to the officers who approached her, but when making a query in the Immigration records, the police found that that name did not appear among the people who entered the territory.

A member of the hostel staff claimed that Armstrong looked very different compared to previous photos of her, having cut and dyed her hair. In addition, she had a bandage on her nose, which some sources indicate was plastic surgery.

US media reported that Armstrong would have traveled on May 18 to Costa Rica.

When asked by people at the hostel about her bandage, she replied that she had hit herself with a surfboard.

“He had a bandage on his nose which he told me was from a surfing accident. She was about to ask how exactly it happened because if a surfboard did that to her nose, she should be dead in the sea. I think he had surgery,” the hostel employee told The Independent.

The crime copied!

Apparently, on May 11, Wilson and Strickland went swimming in a pool in Austin, and then went to eat. Later, Strickland left his ex-partner with a friend.

Later that night, Austin Police received a report of a gunshot attack, and upon arriving at Wilson’s friend’s home, they found her with multiple injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Strickland told police that he had only had a brief relationship with Wilson in October 2021, during a lull in his relationship with Armstrong, but both he and Wilson’s family denied they were in a relationship at the time of the crime.

Armstrong was interviewed by police three days after the murder. Austin officers called her in for questioning upon discovering that she already had an open warrant for her arrest for a misdemeanor on a charge of theft of services.

Surveillance video showed his black Jeep Cherokee outside the home where the crime occurred.

“The police mention that she was ‘quiet and cautious’, finally nodding at the suggestion that ‘perhaps you were upset and just in the area’”, points out the British media. Investigators later noted that the open warrant was invalid and they should have let her go at her request.

The day after her interview, the suspect sold her car to a dealer for $12,200 and traveled from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Houston Hobby, where she caught a connecting flight from Southwest to LaGuardia in New York.

On May 17, the authorities issued an arrest warrant and the next day she managed to leave the United States for Costa Rica through Newark Libertad International Airport in New Jersey.

“Brandon Filla, Deputy Sheriff for the Western District of Texas, testified to The Independent that agents tracked Armstrong to Costa Rica, after learning that he had obtained a valid US passport in someone else’s name and checking flight logs,” the article states.

In this way, the Costa Rican Tourist Police began to inspect tourist sites to try to find Armstrong. Finally, “they found her in a hostel and yoga retreat that charges US$17 a night in the popular surf resort of Santa Teresa, 170 miles (275 km) west of the capital San José, on the Nicoya peninsula,” adds the medium.

an intermittent relationship copied!

Mo Wilson, 25, from Vermont, was described as an excellent alpine skier as a teenager, before taking up gravel biking, which is a mix of road and mountain biking.

At the time of the crime, he was in Austin preparing for a competition. “She was staying at her friend Caitlin Cash’s apartment on Maple Avenue in East Austin and on May 11 arranged to meet fellow professional cyclist Colin Strickland, with whom, according to a police affidavit, she had met. I had a romantic relationship.”

Following the murder, Strickland recounted that he entered into a relationship with Wilson in October 2021, when he and Armstrong were on a brief hiatus. However, “text messages between him and Wilson showed that she was under the impression that they were still dating.”