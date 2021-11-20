American Assassin: plot, cast and trivia about the film

Since the tragic and unforgotten attack of 11 September 2001, cinema has faced the problem of terrorism in an ever more direct way, thus contributing to a better understanding of this phenomenon but also to its metabolization. There are also numerous films that have dealt with the subject with purposes strictly related to entertainment and the redefinition of the genre action thriller. Among these is the recent one Americanassassin (review here), directed in 2017 by the director Michael Cuesta, already known for The rule of the game. This new feature film of yours therefore starts from a very contemporary assumption to build a story full of twists.

Written among others by the Oscar winner Edward Zwick, American Assassin is based on the novel The American killer, written by Wins Flynn, well-known crime writer. This is part of the series of twelve novels starring counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp. While not the first in the series, this novel was written as a prequel and was therefore chosen by the producers in order to tell Rapp from his youth. . However, there has been a significant change that has been decided to operate, namely the one concerning the attack that opens the story. In the book, Flynn describes the Pan Am flight bombing that took place in 1998.

American Assassin instead it starts from a type of terrorism much more similar to that of the recent attacks that took place in various European locations. By adapting this detail, the story takes on new and current values, even if inserted in a context of cinematographic fiction. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and his sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

American Assassin: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is the university student Mitch Rapp, who during a vacation in Ibiza asks his girlfriend Katrina to marry him. But when his girlfriend loses her life during a terrorist attack, Mitch decides that his only purpose will be to take revenge. He therefore begins hard training in a special section of the CIA to carry out his bloody project, subjecting himself for months to incredible physical exertion and harsh psychological tests. Finally, the Cold War veteran Stan Hurley enlists him for a covert operation, with the aim of investigating a series of planned attacks in the Middle East. Young Mitch, obsessed with the desire for revenge, accepts the dangerous assignment, intent on foiling the enemy’s plans.

American Assassin: the cast of the film

To play lead Mitch Rapp, the producers initially contacted the actor Chris Hemsworth, who declined the offer due to his commitments with Marvel. He was then chosen Dylan O’Brien, actor known for the series Teen Wolf and the trilogy of Maze Runner. O’Brien landed the part of Rapp, beating older and more established actors. At around 20, the producers hoped that the actor would grow as the film franchise progresses. Furthermore, as this film is based on a prequel novel, it also offers the actor the opportunity to start Rapp’s career early on. The actor naturally had to prepare for the role by physically training himself to play even the most complex scenes.

In the role of his mentor, Stan Hurley, he was originally considered to be the actor Bruce Willis. However, it was then decided to offer the part a Michael Keaton, in those years it came back into vogue. Initially, however, Keaton was concerned about the portrayal of this character, who is portrayed as a somewhat insane former CIA agent. Keaton didn’t originally like the idea, due to his well-known liberal views. However, after reading Flynn’s novel, he felt he could connect and empathize with Hurley’s character. They are then present in the film Sanaa Lathan as CIA Vice Director Irene Kennedy e Shiva Negar in those of VAJA agent Annika Ogden. They then complete the cast Taylor Kitsch as Ronnie “Ghost” and David Sucket in the role of CIA Director Thomas Stansfield.

American Assassin: the sequels, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

As anticipated, American Assassin is just one of the twelve novels starring agent Mitch Rapp. The intention of the producers was therefore to give life to a new cinematic saga on the style of similar titles such as Die Hard And Mission: Impossible. Parallel to the release of American Assassin, it was therefore confirmed that in the event of good economic success, further films would also go into production. With a budget of around $ 33 million, however, this feature earned just $ 67 million worldwide. A result below expectations and which combined with the poor response of critics seems to have placed the plans for the saga in a standstill.

While waiting to see these sequels someday, you can enjoy American Assassin thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Saturday 20 November at 21:20 hours On the canal Rai 4.

