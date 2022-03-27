American assaulted two Cubans with toy pistols

A man of American nationality whose name was not disclosed by the National Police was arrested in Gurabo, Santiagoit took about five plastic toy guns.

According to law enforcement, the American citizen was detained by patrolmen after two Cuban nationals denounced by calling 9-1-1 that they had been pointed at with a pistol by him in the Gurabo sector, located on the north of the city, while they were traveling in a SUV.

The detainee was traveling in a Kia brand car, model K5, he was carrying a US driver’s license with the number T300-500-92-289-0, from the state of Florida, he was surprised with the toy gunswho were inside their vehicle, after being intercepted by a National Police motorized patrol that showed up at the scene, after calling the National Emergency System 9-1-1.

The police agents made contact at the scene with the Cuban citizens who were boarding the white Sorento model Kia SUV, who said that they were in a dangerous situation when the other vehicle supposedly crossed them, pointing the detainee with the weapon, The case is under investigation to establish responsibilities, the National Police said.