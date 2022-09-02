American astronomer Frank Drake, father of SETI, has died

He joined the silence of the cosmos. At 92, Frank Drake died at his home in Aptos, California. In a press release, his daughter Nadia Drake, author at National Geographic, pays homage to him. The founder of the SETI program, Search for extraterrestrial intelligences, died peacefully of natural causes.

Listening to the Galaxy

In 1960, when radio astronomy was booming in the world, Frank Drake had the idea of ​​pointing the antenna of the NRAO, the newly created National Radio Astronomy Observatory, at the stars. Called the Ozma project, this first effort paves the way for attempts to listen to artificial signals from possible extraterrestrial civilizations. Silence. Without having detected anything, the astrophysicist formulates the following year the famous “Drake equation” which makes it possible to estimate how many intelligent civilizations exist in our galaxy.

If we can’t hear them, let’s try to contact them. In 1974, to celebrate the renovations of the giant Arecibo radar on the island of Puerto Rico, a signal destined for ET was sent into space. Frank Drake imagines the content. “At 12, I was already trying to build radio transmitters,” he told us in an interview given to him for the sky & space No. 581, “Extraterrestrial Intelligences”.

