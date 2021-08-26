American Blevins and Swiss Frei are MTB Short Track World Champions

Daolasa di Commezzadura (Trento): The long day at the Val di Sole mountain bike world championships, after the two junior races, ended in the late afternoon with the absolute debut of the new specialty, the Short Track. Today the first medals in XCC history have been awarded. 40 women who took off at 17:00 and 40 men who arrived at this race after the two qualifying heats that were run on Tuesday, this because there were about sixty members.

THE ROUTE, MORE A MINI XC THAN A WORLD CUP SUPER FAST XCC

Short Track is the discipline that rewards explosive riders who manage to develop maximum power in a race that lasts about twenty minutes. The throttle is opened from the first meter and the accelerator pedal is held down until the penultimate lap, in the last lap the extra boost is inserted. This, however, on the World Cup courses, that of the world championship was different.

The two battles took place on a mini route 983 meters long, super selective and dusty, with a first part on a pretty challenging climb that also included the passage on a mini rockgarden, forget the World Cup Short Tracks where often it is not possible to make selection because you go to very high speed, today the pace was much slower.

THE WOMEN RACE

It is true that there were 40 women registered but four, including the Americans Cortney and Davison, gave up the race, so there were 36 to enter the track. The British Evie Richards, the Aussie Rebecca McConnell, the French PFP, the Swedish Jenny Rissveds and the Swiss Linda Indergand and Sina Frei immediately took the lead. The two blue Eva Lechner and Greta Seiwald started strong, at the end of the fifth lap, after 14 ’31’ ‘they were tenth and eleventh at seventeen seconds.

In the seventh and last lap she attacked the Sina Frei who passed first in the uphill stretch on the rockgarden, the action was decisive as she was the surprise to win the first gold medal in the Short Track. With a thrust of the kidneys she managed to contain the menacing comeback of Evie Richards, third Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Photo © UCI MTB

Those who bet on Sina Frei’s success will have won a lot of money, no one would have put her among the favorites, determining the characteristics of the path. It was more of a mini XC course than a classic super fast track with semi slick tires.

THE BLUE

Nice performance of the South Tyrolean Greta Seiwald who finished his first World Short Track in ninth position, twelfth Eva Lechner, withdrawn Chiara Teocchi involved in a fall immediately after the start.

ORDER OF ARRIVAL XCC WOMEN

1. FREI Sina | SWITZERLAND 20:11

2. RICHARDS Evie | GREAT BRITAIN +0: 00

3. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline | FRANCE +0: 01

4. INDERGAND Linda | SWITZERLAND +0: 02

5. NEFF Jolanda | SWITZERLAND +0: 11

6. McCONNELL Rebecca | AUSTRALIA +0: 17

7. POPOVA Iryna | UKRAINE +0: 26

8. RISSVEDS Jenny | SWEDEN +0: 37

9. SEIWALD Greta +0: ​​41

10. KELLER Alessandra | SWITZERLAND +0: 42

12. LECHNER Eva +0: ​​49

WITHDRAWAL TEOCCHI Chiara

THE MEN’S RACE

At 17:45 it was the men ‘s turn, three big names and two qualifiers were missing who gave up (Fumic and Lindberg). Mathieu Van der Poel knocked out by back pain, Mat Flückiger because according to him it was not the case to race as there were qualifying on Tuesday, Victor Koretzky was also absent perhaps because of the type of track that was not super fast as he likes to him. The first lap, in the middle of the dust, was passed first by the South African Alan Hatherly, in front of the Polish Wawak, the regenerated Sam Gaze and Cooper. The first blue was Gioele Bertolini, eleventh.

Compared to the women’s race, it was more difficult for men to make a difference, in fact after three of the seven laps, there were nine in front (Avancini, Cink, Cooper, Gaze, Blevins, Hatherly, Colombo, Brandl, Blums) and the others were very close, including Bertolini. Anything could still happen.

In the fifth round there was a first selection, the group broke up and the Czech Cink, the Brazilian Avancini, the South African Hatherly, the Yankee Blevins and the German Brandl remained in front. Brandl’s blaze in the penultimate lap that pulled the neck of the other four.

The German crossed the line for the penultimate time with a seven-second advantage over the chasing quartet where no one wanted to shoot. Final round, it was time to act. At the very end of the climb, the escape was stopped, then the tactical maneuvers began to get ahead in view of the sprint.

Photo © UCI MTB

The quickest was the 23-year-old from Durango Christopher Blevins who turned first and launched towards the finish line putting his wheel in front. The American is the first Short Track world champion in history. Great day for Specialized who won both the men’s and women’s races with their bikes.

Silver for Brazil with Henrique Avancini that almost got the better of the Teutonic at the photo finish Maximilian Brandl. The Sam Gaze kiwifruit hit, resurrected last week in Switzerland, failed. However, he did a good race, finishing it just outside the top ten.

THE BLUES

Nice race of the Italian national team that places two boys in the top ten, ninth Gioele Bertolini and tenth Daniele Braidot. 14th Nadir Colledani and 18th Gerry.

Update with dedicated photogallery will follow.

ORDER OF ARRIVAL XCC MEN

1. BLEVINS Christopher | USA 19:30

2. AVANCINI Henrique | BRAZIL +0: 02

3. BRANDL Maximilian | GERMANY +0: 02

4. CINK Ondrej | CZECH REPUBLIC +0: 03

5. HATHERLY Alan | SOUTH AFRICA +0: 05

6. BLUMS Martins | LATVIA +0: 17

7. SCHUERMANS Jens | BELGIUM +0: 21

8. COLOMBO Filippo | SWITZERLAND +0: 21

9. BERTOLINI Joel | ITALY +0: 23

10. BRAIDOT Daniele | ITALY +0: 24

11. GAZE Samuel | NEW ZEALAND +0: 28

12. MAROTTE Maxime | FRANCE +0: 29

14. COLLEDANI Nadir | ITALY +0: 42

18. KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard | ITALY +0: 52

THE MEDALER

France 3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

United States 1 gold, 1 silver

Switzerland 1 gold

Colombia, Great Britain, Brazil 1 silver

Germany 2 bronze

Italy, Switzerland, 1 bronze

