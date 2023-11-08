American Cinematheque Awards Tribute to Helen Mirren Set for February – Deadline

Michael Buckner/Deadline

Helen Mirren’s American Cinematheque tribute has a new date.

Cinematheque announced today that their annual awards show will now take place on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The program was postponed from its original date of November 4, 2023, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

As previously announced, Mirren is currently receiving awards for her role as Golda Meir golda, Will receive the 37th American Cinematheque Award. Apart from this, Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine will be honored with the Power of Cinema Award.

It is an annual fundraiser for the organization, with proceeds benefiting its classic, international and independent film programs at the Los Feliz 3 Theater in Los Angeles, the Egypt Theater in Hollywood, and the Aero Theater in Santa Monica. Additionally, a portion of the funds support the American Cinematheque’s commitment to diverse programming and audience outreach by joining with 88 school districts in Los Angeles County to broaden the AC Educational Screening Series (AC/ESS). This series strengthens the educational experience of students while developing the next generation of film lovers.

This week the American Cinematheque in partnership with Netflix is ​​unveiling a $70 million restoration of Grauman’s Egyptian, a project launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood landmark’s opening.

As a cultural arts organization dedicated to the presentation of film, the American Cinematheque (AC) believes that cinema is a community experience with the power to transform. to entertain, to enlighten, And inspire, Previous American Cinematheque Award honorees include: Eddie Murphy (1986); Bette Midler (1987); Robin Williams (1988); Steven Spielberg (1989); Ron Howard (1990); Martin Scorsese (1991); Sean Connery (1992); Michael Douglas (1993); Rob Reiner (1994); Mel Gibson (1995); Tom Cruise (1996); John Travolta (1997); Arnold Schwarzenegger (1998); Jodie Foster (1999); Bruce Willis (2000); Nicolas Cage (2001); Denzel Washington (2002); Nicole Kidman (2003); Steve Martin (2004); Al Pacino (2005); George Clooney (2006); Julia Roberts (2007); Samuel L. Jackson (2008); Matt Damon (2010); Robert Downey Jr. (2011); Ben Stiller (2012); Jerry Bruckheimer (2013); Matthew McConaughey (2014); Reese Witherspoon (2015); Ridley Scott (2016); Amy Adams (2017); Bradley Cooper (2018); Charlize Theron (2019); Spike Lee (2020); Scarlett Johansson (2021); and Ryan Reynolds (2022).