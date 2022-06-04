American companies want to grab you from their asshole: LA Park

L.A. ParkThe original parkawithout masks and foul-mouthed as he is, direct, without hesitation, he assures that he never lost any sleep over being part of WWEthe company of wrestling most important of USAbecause it was not an option that could ever interest him, even now that he is a superstar.

“I made a name in Mexicoblessed be God, thanks to the people and the public that have followed me, you know that in the United States they have a very different mentality from that of the Mexicans and all the Americans who want to take you to their companies want to grab you from their asshole They also think that we are assholes and that they can make you and unmake you, and they have been wrong with me, “he commented in an interview with warrior youthin your space Youtube called The sandand added that his rebelliousness has earned him to be cut from other companies, because he is also a short fuse.

“Many times they have fired me from some companies, because they know that I am not allowed, in WWE they want to grab you to make their fighters and I am not anyone’s package; so the WWE screw your mother, I’m not interested in that company, I’m not going to be a lump for John Cena for Randy Ortonfor those assholes, if they want to come and confront me, here I am, here I will face them in Mexico”, he asserted.

He recovers from Covid

The Covid-19 He became a dangerous enemy for Park, as he accepted that he still has some sequels, although it seems that he is finally recovering.

“The Covid did hit me hard, it has cost me a lot to recover my physical condition, but I could say that now I am already at 70% of my capacity.”

Finally, he told that anecdote when he unmasked Pierroth Jr.“I didn’t want to, he looked for me, in fact, they signed the contract Damien 666 Y konanI was on a tour of the US.