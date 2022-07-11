American company will invest US$160 million in the Northern Triangle of Central America, in Guatemala it is interested in a particular productive area

The firm already has companies in the country and will now venture into the poultry sector.

The president of Cargill Protein Latin America, Xavier Vargas, visited the country last week and met with officials, diplomats and businessmen to refine details of the investment in Guatemala.

How did the interest in making this investment in the region start?

A few months ago, we received a call from the White House, precisely from Vice President Kamala Harris, inviting us to participate in the Call to Action initiative, to help improve the living conditions of the population. We went as a US company and after understanding the scope of the project, which we found very interesting, we made the commitment to invest US$160 million in the region over the next 3 to 5 years.

What destination will those resources have?

US$10 million are for corporate social responsibility (CSR) in our different works, and US$150 million to expand capacity and enter new markets.

The most recent investments we have are in Honduras, where we are expanding a new distribution center with US$20 million. In Guatemala, I was visiting our Perry sausage plant and a water treatment facility that cost more than US$1 million has just been completed.

In Guatemala we generate a little more than 800 direct jobs, and regularly that is multiplied by four with indirect jobs. In Honduras we are a little bigger, with more than 2,000 workers.

What do these investment plans consist of?

We believe that Guatemala is a country with great potential and we believe that we are underinvested, so we want to increase investment in our typical business model, which is animal nutrition and protein. In the latter, the biggest is the chicken and sausages.

Here we are already in the sausage business, but not in the chicken business, so we are exploring opportunities to enter that area. Investment in the country would increase considerably and, consequently, the number of jobs generated.

What kind of chicken presentations do you handle and what will you offer in Guatemala?

Chicken is a very long productive chain and we have the advantage that it touches different parts of the food chain. We also participate by buying local raw materials or importing them, depending on availability in the country.

Also read: Are Guatemalan companies prepared for a possible recession in the US?

The final products in Guatemala may be live, processed or raw chicken, either yellow or white, depending on consumer preferences, continuing with what we call added value, which are ready-to-eat and practical products for the home, such as the Nuggets or the breaded ones.

How much are they going to invest in that segment?

In Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, we are the leaders in the poultry industry and in the sausage industry. Recently, in 2017 and 2018, we expanded our business model to South America and invested US$500 million in Colombia. There we bought two chicken companies, El Bucanero and Campollo, and we are very happy with that investment. However, we see the unique opportunity to invest in the north of Central America such as Guatemala and El Salvador.

Our main market right now is Guatemala and in addition to these two countries, there is the other half of Central America in terms of population, so we have the availability of those US$160 million to invest in the Northern Triangle.

How much of that US$160 million will be invested in each country?

Most of it is for Guatemala. El Salvador is in a second stage. On this visit we met with the United States Ambassador, William Pop, and with the Minister of the Economy. We also visited some other companies to define soon what we are going to invest in and start executing.

In what term could the first investment begin to be seen?

The goal is to start investing a good chunk of money this calendar year. It will be in the entire poultry chain, from farms, incubation, breeders, processing plant, distribution and others.

In the country the presence of national chicken is very strong. Have you analyzed the competition?

Yes. We always do. And not only that, we recognize and compete with it in other countries, such as Honduras and Costa Rica, and I think they are excellent local companies, both CMI and Vitali Alimentos. We are ready to compete, because competition makes us better. At Cargill we believe that competitors help us improve.

It may interest you: Home deliveries: these are the services that can be expanded in Guatemala in 2022

Regarding the business climate in Guatemala to invest, how do you evaluate it, what do you see as positive and what is missing?

We see it as an extremely positive place to invest. Among the things that we like a lot about the country, first is the size of the population, which is the largest in Central America. Second, economic growth is important, since protein consumption is directly proportional to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

So, the more cash is available in consumers’ pockets, the more chicken is going to be consumed. If GDP grows 3% or 4%, chicken consumption technically grows 3% or 4%. Chicken is the cheapest protein that exists in our markets, the healthiest and the most preferred by consumers. Chicken consumption far exceeds that of other proteins.

We see many new areas to discover in Guatemala, where we want to reach and give access to proteins to different populations, both urban and rural.

We seek in Guatemala the same as in all countries and they are clear investment rules. That is why we are meeting with public officials and in this case, I was also mentioning the US embassy, ​​to be able to better understand the country and ensure that we clearly understand the investment rules and that there are strong institutions.

Inflation is being reported in Guatemala and worldwide. In the sector that you manage, what behavior has been had and how do you see the rest of the year?

The world is experiencing a break in production chains and this is causing less supply, more demand and therefore inflation. That, unfortunately, happens in all foods in general.

Also read: Gasoline: This is how the rise in fuel changed the purchasing and transportation habits of Guatemalans, according to Kantar

What we try to do is to ensure supply. As Cargill we participate in 70 countries around the world, we have been in existence for more than 155 years, we are one of the largest private companies in the United States and that helps us understand these economic cycles, in our country and in food cycles .

We know that first, the key is accessibility, that is, food security and that there will not be a shortage of food: And secondly, seek the necessary efficiencies to maintain an accessible cost for the population, which needs it so much.

So I would say that those are the two main characteristics of Cargill, both accessibility and low costs, and precisely we want to enter the country to help it develop and prosper.

Other sectors have mentioned increases in production costs and have had to transfer them to the price. What has been the behavior in your sector?

Inflation is affecting everyone, but what we must do as responsible companies is to guarantee accessibility and, secondly, efficiency so as not to have to pass on, or pass on to a minimum, that cost to the consumer.

And we also believe a lot in the CSR part. As I mentioned, of the US$160 million, there is US$10 million that is allocated to that. In this aspect, we managed that of the 800 employees that we have in Guatemala, 80% participate in our CSR works, mainly focused on schools around our plants (Perry Empacadora, in zone 3), where we bring a snack for the children. We also have many strategic allies.

How many jobs could it generate in Guatemala and in what time frame?

One piece of information that I would like to share is that for every 1% growth in chicken consumption, around 1,000 jobs are generated. We have replicated that factor in all the countries and we will surely do it in Guatemala.

Also read: How much does a hybrid or electric vehicle cost (in quetzales) in Guatemala?

So, the advantage of the poultry industry is that it participates from agriculture, because grains are consumed, to distribution and retail sales. Through the entire production chain, value and jobs are generated.

That factor of 1,000 jobs for every 1% growth in chicken consumption, if multiplied by 3% or 4% that chicken consumption grows annually, and also multiplied by the possibility of buying grains, or in the future exporting Chicken, as we are working with Colombia and Honduras, could be an important generator of employment for Guatemala.

We not only want to generate employment, but that they are worthy. Our people in Central America do not leave the country because they want to; he leaves because there is not enough decent employment to stay.

Presence in Guatemala