American couple missing in Alaska found alive after spending eight days in wilderness

Some? Tennessee She was found alive after being reported missing a week ago They were going on a trip to Alaska,

Jonas Baer, ​​50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, had been missing since August 11 during a search. fairbanks forestHowever, friends and family became aware of his disappearance only after he lost contact completely.

According to the New York Post, a hiker may have found the pair after noticing they were wandering in the forests of Fairbanks. This pair survived for eight days in the jungle after getting lost in what was supposed to be a short distance,

“They were lost and disoriented.”

Baer’s uncle, who requested anonymity, said the couple may have been confused by the state’s 20 hours of sunshine per day at this time of year and low temperatures that fall into the mid-teens. 45 degrees During the four hours of twilight.

“I’m sure they were lost and disoriented, otherwise they would have left,” he said.

Following these events, Baer’s daughter confirmed that her father and Cynthia had been found alive and were being treated at a hospital. It is unknown at this time what condition they are in or if they have any injuries.,

For its part, Alaska Wildlife Troopers thanked volunteer search teams and Chena Hot Springs Resort for their help in the rescue operation. He did not provide any other details of Baer and Hovsepian’s ordeal.

Also read: Researchers warn of tsunami flooding risk in parts of Alaska

Subscribe here To receive the day’s news, opinions and many other options receive our newsletter straight to your email. To receive the day’s news, opinions and many other options receive our newsletter straight to your email. vare