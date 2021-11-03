American Democrats lost the Virginia election

On Tuesday in the United States voted for various positions in some states and cities: the most relevant elections for national politics were held in Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe to become governor in a state where the president Joe Biden had won by ten points just a year ago. Youngkin’s victory is seen as a bad sign for Democratic Party hopes in next year’s midterm elections, and evidence of the Biden presidency’s waning popularity.

This is despite the fact that in various cities where the Democrats voted on Tuesday did quite well: not only in New York, where as expected Democrat Eric Adams won, but also in Boston and Pittsburgh.

In Virginia Glenn Youngkin, a millionaire and former executive of the Carlyle investment fund, won 50.7 percent of the votes against 48.6 per cent of McAuliffe, who had already been governor between 2014 and 2018 and who was looking for a second term. . During the election campaign, Youngkin had presented himself as a moderate, and had distanced himself from the figure of former President Donald Trump while endorsing several political ideas. Among the main points of his campaign were reducing taxation and giving parents more decision-making power over the education of their children in schools.

The defeat of McAuliffe, a prominent figure in the American Democratic Party, is particularly hard because the former governor had entered the election campaign as a favorite and had received strong support from Joe Biden.

Virginia had been ruled by the Democrats since 2009, and was considered a Democratic-leaning state, where Biden scored a large margin in the presidential election a year ago. Many analysts have linked the defeat of the Democrats in Virginia to the difficult time for the Biden presidency, whose support is in steep decline and whose reforms have been blocked in Congress for months.

To make matters worse for the Democrats is the fact that in the other election for governor, in the state of New Jersey, the two candidates have so few votes of detachment that it is still impossible to declare the winner. one hundred of the votes). The problem is that, according to polls, outgoing Democratic Governor Phil Murphy should have gotten an easy and broad reappointment. In New Jersey, in the presidential election a year ago, Biden had won by 16 points.

Things went better for the Democrats in the cities, but they were the rest of the big cities on the east coast, where they have historically always ruled progressive mayors. Eric Adams, a former cop, was elected mayor of New York – but his victory was never in doubt. In Boston, Taiwanese-born Democrat Michelle Wu, who is the first woman and the first black person to become mayor of the city, won, while in Pittsburgh, Ed Gainey, the city’s first African-American mayor, won.

A referendum was also voted on Tuesday in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where voters rejected a proposal to drastically reform the city’s Police Department, replacing it with a Public Security Department. The referendum had been much discussed because Minneapolis is the city where in 2020 he was killed by a policeman George Floyd, whose death caused a great wave of protests across the United States.