American dream? What it costs to live in the United States in Colombian pesos

Many Colombians see in the United States the perfect opportunity to have a better future. However, before making the final decision to travel, it is important to know what the cost of living there is, to know if it is possible to pay all the expenses and that the American dream does not end up being a nightmare.

Like Colombia and many countries in the world, the cost of living in the United States has been strongly affected by high inflation that has been recorded in recent months, mainly due to the war in Ukraine and problems in supply chains. In May, inflation in the United States reached 8.6%, the highest annualized rate since 1981.

The first thing to do when you arrive in the United States is take out an insurance policy to avoid having to pay a pasta every time you go to the doctor or in case of being hospitalized. A good insurance policy can cost about $630,000 per month per person, but if the person is working and health insurance is included, perfect.

Expenses related to food vary greatly depending on how many times you eat outside the house, since restaurants in the United States are quite expensive, in general (except fast food). In addition, it is important to keep in mind that you must leave a tip, which cannot be less than 15% of the price of the account.

An American family of four spends between $2.1 million and $3.3 million a month on food expenses. If you have no family obligations, just divide this number by four to get an idea of ​​the money you have to spend to eat, that is, between $525,000 and $840,000.

Another important fact to keep in mind is that public education in the united states is freeHowever, private schools are quite expensive, their price can range between $25 million and $126 million a year, depending on the category of the school.

The cost of living in the United States is between $7.5 million and $14.7 million per month. – Photo: Getty Images

The Vivirenn.com portal also indicates that expenses related to accommodation depend on many factors, such as the city to which you decide to travel, whether the neighborhood is expensive or cheap, and the state in which the home is located. As usual, renting a three- or four-bedroom apartment in the United States costs about $6.3 million a month. If the idea is to share the apartment with more people, this price will have to be divided by the number of tenants.

To all these expenses, we must also add the price of moving from Colombia, if necessary. It’s hard to find a moving company that’s willing to move all of one person’s belongings for less than $29.4 million.

In addition, the price of the vehicle to be purchased will depend on the brand of the vehicle, but they generally cost between $25 million and $50 million. To this must be added insurance costs (no less than $4.2 million per month), maintenance services (about $105,000 each month) and the price of gasoline ($420,000 per month).

In recent days, the dollar in Colombia has reached record highs. – Photo: istock

As for the different services that must be paid, the cost is as follows:

Internet: $250,000 – $380,000 per month

Mobile telephony: $300,000 – $4.2 million per month

Cleaning: $330,000 – $4.2 million a week

Electricity: $540,000 – $715,000 per month

Childcare (hire babysitter): $3.5 million a month.

To summarize everything, according to the Vivirenn.com portal, the cost of living in the United States is between $7.5 million $14.7 million per month. If the idea is to pay, initially, all the expenses with the savings that have been achieved thanks to the work in Colombia, these values ​​can change.

Depending on the day you decide to make the trip, the savings with which they count to travel to the United States may be greater or lesssince it will depend on the price of the dollar that the exchange houses have when converting Colombian pesos into dollars.

It is important to keep in mind that, in recent days, the dollar in Colombia has reached historical highs. Last Friday it closed at $4,205.05, being its highest price in its history. The more expensive the dollar, the less money available to spend in the United States.