American Embassy advances visa application appointments – USA – International

One of the consequences that the covid-19 pandemic left for travelers was the delay of thousands of appointments to obtain the tourist visa for the United States, with the wait of even a year to achieve it.

The US Embassy. has reported in recent months that it has advanced strategies in order to speed up the process for tourists interested in visiting the North American country and, apparently, they are bearing fruit.

In the last hours, Social network users have reported that they managed to advance the appointments to obtain the visa. That is the case of a young man who stated that he got it for this same year, managing to speed up the process for more than six months.

“I managed to move up my US visa renewal appointment from August 2024 to December 2022“, he wrote on Twitter.

Like him, there have been several people who reported on what seems to be a generality. A case confirmed by EL TIEMPO went from having an assignment for March 2023 to this Saturday, October 22. How they did it?

To request your visa appointment, you must go to the official website of the consulate and fill out the ‘Electronic Visa Application’: form (DS-160). Please note that you must have paid the petition.

In order to advance it, enter the account that was registered with your email on the website, locate the option ‘Reschedule appointment’ and indicate when you want to do it. The days that are available and those that are not will appear on the screen.

As explained by Internet users, it is necessary to be aware of the platform to change the date. This usually happens because other appointments are canceled or rescheduled and spaces become available.

Also, you have the possibility to request an urgent appointment: fill out the ‘Urgent Request Form’ or contact the ‘U.S. Appointment Information System’. to ask for help. Justify why it is of utmost importance that your appointment be expedited and the delegation will make the decision regarding your case.

