American football, NFL: Tom Brady retires at 44! After 22 seasons and 7 titles, he says goodbye to an authentic legend

It was in the air, now confirmations arrive: Tom Brady retires, hangs up his shoes, gloves and helmet. The legendary Californian quarterback, 44, closes his career after 22 seasons in the NFL, 20 with New England Patriots and 2 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 SuperBowls won and a staggering string of records. This is reported by ESPN after rumors have surfaced in recent days about his willingness to devote himself more to his family – his wife, the former supermodel Gisele Bundchen and children -, and to start a new chapter of their life. Brady thus concludes his “journey” with last weekend’s defeat against Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the NFL playoffs.
Withdrawal or not? A matter of timing …
In the hours immediately following the bomb dropped by ESPN, the agent’s denials arrived Don Yee, from the father Tom Senior, and a message of the same would come Brady to the general manager of Buccaneers Jason Licht who said no decision had been made. According to several insiders, including Ian Rapaport from NFL Network, actually Brady he will retire but at his own pace and with his official announcement, without others, ESPN in this case, anticipating it.
Tom’s revenge
Legendary career
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in 2019.
It seems that i Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tried in the last few days to convince him to return to the field for another year, but Brady he preferred to close here, with the desire to dedicate himself to his family and to a new chapter of his life, staying in Florida where he built a new house north of Miami. And it also seems that until the end, the 44-year-old from San Mateo didn’t let anything out of his intentions because he didn’t want a sort of “farewell tour”, a farewell journey full of celebrations and memories. For those there will be time, also because it already has a place in Hall of Fame.
Tom Brady’s numbers in 22 seasons
- 7 Super Bowls Won (6 with Patriots, 1 with Buccaneers)
- 5 Super Bowl MVP
- 3 NFL MVP (regular season)
- 15 times at the Pro Bowl
- 6 times All Pro
- 624 touchdown passes (1st in NFL history)
- 85,520 yards thrown (1st in NFL history)
- 243 career games won (1st in NFL history)
Tom Brady and the 10th Super Bowl, a never-ending story
