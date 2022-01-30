American football, NFL: Tom Brady retires at 44! After 22 seasons and 7 titles, he says goodbye to an authentic legend

It was in the air, now confirmations arrive: Tom Brady retires, hangs up his shoes, gloves and helmet. The legendary Californian quarterback, 44, closes his career after 22 seasons in the NFL, 20 with New England Patriots and 2 with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 SuperBowls won and a staggering string of records. This is reported by ESPN after rumors have surfaced in recent days about his willingness to devote himself more to his family – his wife, the former supermodel Gisele Bundchen and children -, and to start a new chapter of their life. Brady thus concludes his “journey” with last weekend’s defeat against Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the NFL playoffs.

Withdrawal or not? A matter of timing …

In the hours immediately following the bomb dropped by ESPN, the agent’s denials arrived Don Yee, from the father Tom Senior, and a message of the same would come Brady to the general manager of Buccaneers Jason Licht who said no decision had been made. According to several insiders, including Ian Rapaport from NFL Network, actually Brady he will retire but at his own pace and with his official announcement, without others, ESPN in this case, anticipating it.

Tom’s revenge

A few days after Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell, another 2000 NFL American football legend says goodbye: Tom Brady, born on August 3, 1977 in San Mateo, California, closes a chapter of his career but also an important slice of the history of American sport and beyond, given how much he has marked with his being an athlete and a normal character, an “underrated” that starting from the rear, indeed more, managed to become a winner, rich, famous and even married to a supermodel like the aforementioned Gisele. In short, almost the cliché of the ransom of a “mister nobody”.

Legendary career

Brady, chosen at number 199, sixth round, of NFL 2000 draft come on New England Patriots, is thrown into the scrum by coach Bill Belichick due to the owner’s injury Drew Bledsoe at the beginning of his second season among the pros, and from there he never lost his place. With Pats played 20 seasons and won 6 Super Bowl, then in 2020 the separation, the relationship frayed with Belichick, and the desire for a new adventure, south, in Florida, ai Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Around him coach Bruce Arians he built a squadron (the one that had been missing in recent years in New England), and thus came the seventh Super Bowl, won at home, among other things, in Tampa (first time in NFL history). This year Tampa Bay was still starting among the favorites, but in the playoffs, after passing Philadelphia in the first round, the defeat came at home with the Los Angeles Rams, a race with a thousand emotions, lost 30-27 after that Brady, for the umpteenth time in his career, he had led the comeback from 27-3 to 27-27.

It seems that i Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tried in the last few days to convince him to return to the field for another year, but Brady he preferred to close here, with the desire to dedicate himself to his family and to a new chapter of his life, staying in Florida where he built a new house north of Miami. And it also seems that until the end, the 44-year-old from San Mateo didn’t let anything out of his intentions because he didn’t want a sort of “farewell tour”, a farewell journey full of celebrations and memories. For those there will be time, also because it already has a place in Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady’s numbers in 22 seasons

7 Super Bowls Won (6 with Patriots, 1 with Buccaneers)

5 Super Bowl MVP

3 NFL MVP (regular season)

15 times at the Pro Bowl

6 times All Pro

624 touchdown passes (1st in NFL history)

85,520 yards thrown (1st in NFL history)

243 career games won (1st in NFL history)

