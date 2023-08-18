American football player who inspired film A Possible Dream says he was betrayed by his adoptive family

His story sparked racial tensions in a polarized country and highlighted the ability of sports to change lives. a possible dream It became a hit in 2009, with lead actress Sandra Bullock winning an Oscar for her performance. Bullock played Lee Anne Tuohy, a woman who welcomed Michael Oher into her family, a black teen on the verge of homelessness who became a woman thanks to her large dimensions. tackle NFL Offensive. One of the reasons the film received such a great reception was that it told a story based on true events, grossing over $300 million in the United States alone. , However, one of its flesh-and-blood heroes revealed that this was a lie. It was all a hoax that backfired on him, an allegation that spells major trouble for one of those buzzy Hollywood movies that Hollywood loves to brag about.

Michael Oher during his NFL career David Bergman – Sports Illustrated

Former American football player Oher, now 37 and retired, yesterday petitioned a court to end his guardianship of Shawn and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who separated from their Christian and high-income family 21 years ago. I welcomed him. This story is told in the book by famous author Michael Lewis, who also brought his book to the screen Game of luck, The former athlete filed a lawsuit in a court in Shelby County, Tennessee, requesting payment of damages for the use of his name and his life story. In the legal document, they claim that Tuohys became wealthy by “publicly and falsely” portraying himself as her adoptive parent.

Sandra Bullock with Leigh Anne Tuohy, who she played in the film that won her a Best Actress Oscar Skip Boleyn – WireImage

Oher’s mother had 12 children; Because of his crack addiction, he couldn’t take care of them. Shortly before her 11th birthday, Ohr was sent to an orphanage. He tried his luck at a few homes, but didn’t get along well with the families who opened their doors to him. He spent some nights on the streets, which made his position even more untenable. He went to 11 schools in nine years and repeated the first grade of the school. His fortunes changed thanks to his physical ability towards the game. The director of a private and religious school in Memphis gave him a chance at the school, where he met Tuohys’ two biological children. In high school, offers from universities started pouring in. Ohr says that this was the moment the Tuohies began to bond with each other, inviting them to stay at the house and asking them to call him “Dad” and “Mom”.

, Michael’s adoption lie is the lie that Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched at the expense of their wards ”, states the 14-page petition. The document states that Ohr discovered the lie in February this year “much to his disgust and embarrassment”. They then learned that she had voluntarily agreed to guardianship a few months before her 18th birthday in 2004, and that she had in fact no familial relationship with Tuhies, with the idea that she would be part of the family. Ohr’s attorneys are also seeking compensation and sanctions for her alleged adoptive parents.

Michael Oher Kevin C. Cox – Getty Images North America

His complaint alleges that the Tuohies, including the couple’s two biological children, received $225,000 and 2.5 percent of gross box office receipts for selling the adaptation rights to Lewis’ book to Hollywood. The complaint indicates that the player contractually and unwittingly gave up the right to tell 20th Century Fox about his life “without any payment”. Legal representatives of the former athlete assured that no one told them about the implications of signing such a document. In a 2010 book, LeAnne claims that the money received for the film was divided among five equal parts, including the player. Instead, Ohr’s lawyers say he is the only person not receiving Royalty for the film, nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture in 2010.

Sean Tuohy told the local Memphis Press that the guardianship was sought by the NCAA, the National Association of Collegiate Athletes. This process should help facilitate Oher’s signing with the University of Mississippi team. Alma mater Sean is a common step for college players before making it to the professional football leagues. Tuohy told reporters that he would end the guardianship if his son so desired.

Sean Tuohy told the Daily Memphian, “We are completely devastated.” , It’s sad to think that our goal was to make money out of any of our children, but we will love Michael at 37 just as much as we loved him when he was 16. “, she indicated. Family lawyers have said Sean and LeAnne will respond to the court’s request in the coming days.

Ohr learned a few months ago that the adoption depicted in the film did not materialize in real life. Roy Rochlin – Getty Images North America

the success of a possible dream Made Leigh Anne an authoritative voice on the issue of adoption in the United States. Through his non-profit foundation, Making It Happen Foundation, he provides hope, love and opportunity to those who don’t have it. Tuohy became an expert and speaker on adoptive families.

The Tuohy family was represented by Mighty Creative Artists Agency, a talent management agency for the Hollywood entertainment world, while Oher was represented by Debra Brannan, a family friend, who filed a 2004 guardianship settlement with the court. The closeness between Tuohy and Ohr has been fractious for many years. It took a lot to adapt his life to the big screen, as the player never thought it was right that the makers didn’t show him as very intelligent. “Not a fan of the movie” Said a teammate of Ohr’s at the Carolina Panthers, one of the teams he played for in 2015.

a possible dream This brought the athlete a notoriety that he had never sought. “I just want to stay under the radar, be a humble guy, do my job and not attract attention,” said Ohr, who spent five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the team with which he reached the Super Bowl. , he said that year. In 2013, he left the East team to move to the Tennessee Titans, where he signed a four-year, $20 million deal. He did not get along well in his home state and left the team after a year. That’s when he went to the Panthers. , (because of the film) people don’t really appreciate my skills and the kind of player I am ”, he told ESPN a few years back.

Learn about the Trust Project