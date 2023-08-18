American Horror Story has confirmed its season 12 premiere date
This season stars Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.
American Signals FX reveals the release date for the new season American Horror Story, horror compilation series ryan murphy And brad falchuk will launch its 12th season titled AHS: FragileOn Wednesday, September 20, the network shared on Twitter.
The upcoming season will premiere in two parts, but it is unclear how the episodes will be divided. Season 11 aired two back-to-back episodes on a weekly basis. It is believed that this series will reach our region star+ on a date to be confirmed.
Kim Kardashian stars in season 12, together cara delevingne And Emma Roberts,
What will American Horror Story: Delicate be about?
The season, which comes from showrunner Hailey Pfeiffer, is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby and is partially based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who is convinced It turns out that a sinister person is doing everything possible to ensure that. Pregnancy never happens.
Season 12 also stars Zachary Fifth, Michaela J. Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa Azien, Debra Monk and Julie Monk,