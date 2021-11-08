by Simona Balduzzi

“People believe what they want to believe. You see, the person who painted it is so good that he makes the painting authentic for everyone. So who is the master, the painter or the forger? ” (THErving Rosenfeld)

Original title: American Hustle

Country: USA

Year: 2013

Type: comedy, thriller, drama

Duration: 138 min

Direction: David O. Russell

Film script: David O. Russell, Eric Warren Singer

Production: Atlas Entertainment

Distribution: Eagle Pictures

Photography: Linus Sandgren

Music: Danny Elfman

Cast: Christina Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner, Robert De Niro, Michael Pena, Jack Huston, Louis CK, Shea Whigham, Alessandro Nivola, Elisabeth Rohm, Paule Herman, Colleen Camp

Inspired by a true story, the film tells the real operation Abscam, created by!FBI to investigate widespread corruption in American politics. Directed by David O. Russell focuses more on the performances of the actors than on the rest: the characters are excessive in characterization and perfectly embody the restlessness that the filmmaker wishes to communicate. With 10 nominations to the Oscar awards , “American Hustle” (2013) shows a perfect scenography, which – from the costumes to the music – well structures the solid script of Eric Singer . The dialogues, everything are less than trivial: there is irony and drama at the same time in the jokes that animate the protagonists. It was not easy to obtain a rhythm that would glue the viewer to the screen by working on a plot with such introspective tones; some slowdown can indeed be felt, but the theme fascinates so much that the film quickly captures attention. Characterization and action go hand in hand; the action is continuous and runs without brakes, similar to the characters that animate the scene.

Plot

Late seventies: the FBI creates the operation Abscam for the purpose of investigating corruption in the United States. With the intent to frame some members, the federal agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper) creates an agreement with Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his mistress Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). The couple have been pursuing a clever scam strategy for years now: they promise big gains to people in need in exchange for small amounts of money. The two lovers trigger a series of trades that leads them to the acquaintance of CArmine Polito (Jeremy Renner), mayor of the city of Camden, New Jersey, politician in an ambiguous position between organized crime and the federal. She’ll be Irving’s wife, Rosalyn Rosenfeld (JAndnnifer Lawrence), enchantress housewife, to overturn the stratagem devised by the two lovers.