American inflation and the Bitcoin record

Peter Thiel, co-founder of Pay Pal, had his say about the momentary record high of the price of Bitcoin.

The Fed does not look at the problem

In fact, he reported that this is nothing more than proof of a strong American inflation that is not at all transitory. Thiel criticized for this the unbalanced behavior of the Federal Reserve of the United States, precisely for having done almost nothing to highlight the existing problem of worsening inflation.

The same Jerome Powell, president of the FED, announced a few days ago that the times to be able to examine and implement strategies related to line support to counter inflation, they could be long.

Bitcoin it is currently down 9.6% from its all-time high of $ 67,276.

Peter, however, adds to the dose by claiming that just the rise in Bitcoin prices it is nothing but the mirror of the American economy. The billionaire also added that he regretted not buying more BTC when their price was much more affordable.

Inflation and rise in Bitcoin prices

The economic crisis and rising inflation in the US are now daily issues. The same strategy experts as the investment bank JP Morgan argue that BTC is at its best in relation to the economic countertrend of the United States.

Many are those who advocate the Federal Reserve’s non-participation in programs for counteract rising inflation. Thiel himself argues that within the FED there are not the right roles to deal with what could soon present itself as a serious problem.

Peter Thiel has always declared himself a strong supporter of the Bitcoin dimension, calling himself a “Pro-crypto” and a “pro-Bitcoin”. Long before the Chinese government implemented its repressive maneuvers on cryptocurrency dealers, the founder of Pay Pal had spoken out. Bitcoin can therefore become a double-edged sword when used on other lines from the Chinese strategy.

During his speech at the National Conservatism Conference, Thiel reported inflation right on the rising bar of the price of cryptocurrencies. He clearly and clearly argued that inflation should not be underestimated and that the communication made on it is aimed at minimizing it.

The biggest mistake the Fed can make according to Thiel. Print money e close your eyes on the problem it won’t help the United States of America.