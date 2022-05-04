American is listed as a person of interest in the discovery of a woman’s torso in Aguadilla

The Assistant Commissioner of Criminal Investigations of the Police, Robert Rivera-Mirandaidentified this morning as Daunta Head to the man who appears as a person of interest in relation to the torso of a woman who was found yesterday, Tuesday, inside a suitcase in an apartment in Aguadilla.

The lieutenant colonel explained to The new day that the 53-year-old man of American origin could be in Puerto Rico, for which he urged the cooperation of the population to find his whereabouts and thus be able to interview him.

“We are looking for him because he is related. It is of interest. We are looking for people to cooperate with us and find his whereabouts. We look forward to interviewing him at some point. (According to what the investigation reveals) he may later become a suspect and we will have to file charges ”Rivera Miranda said by telephone.

The Lieutenant Orlando Camachodirector of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Aguadilla, yesterday told The new day that your work team compiled a series of recordings of security cameras near apartment 7 of La Casa del Peregrino, where the events occurred.

Asked about what those recordings show, Rivera Miranda replied that Head appears in “all of them.” “We got several recordings and he appears in all of them”narrowed down

La Uniformada specified that Head has black skin, brown eyes, black hair, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 225 pounds.

In addition, the last time someone saw him, the man was wearing long blue jeans and a short-sleeved white t-shirt with letters that said “No problem.” If you have seen him or have details that may lead to his whereabouts, you can confidentially call the Police at (787) 343-2020 or (787) 891-3800.

Rivera Miranda pointed out, at the time, that they still cannot validate the relationship that Head had with the victim, because it will depend on the confirmation of the woman’s identity.

However, he advanced that if the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) validates that the victim is the same person that the Police have already preliminarily identified, so they would be in a better position to relate Head to the murdered woman.

“If that was the person (the victim), then they shared a few months ago in the apartment where the scene was found, and in the Aguadilla area because they had been seen”Rivera Miranda asserted.

He added that they understand that Head is a homeless person who frequents the Aguadilla area, although they do not know if he had a job.

The remains of the woman, whose identity is protected while the ICF completes its investigation, were found inside a suitcase in the aforementioned apartment, when the administrator of the Casa del Peregrino entered to verify if the resident was inside.