American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

(CNN) — An American citizen, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in Ukraine, members of Cancel’s family confirmed to CNN.

The 22-year-old was working with a private military contracting company when he died on Monday. The company had sent him to Ukraine and was getting paid while he was fighting there, Cancel’s mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN.

Cancel, a former United States Marine, according to his mother, signed up to work for the private military contracting firm in addition to his full-time job as a corrections officer in Tennessee shortly before the war broke out in Ukraine in late February, Cabrera said. When the war started, the company, according to Cabrera, was looking for contractors to fight in the Ukraine and Cancel agreed to go, Cabrera said.

“He wanted to go because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of that to contain the war there so it wouldn’t come here, and maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to get involved in that,” Cabrera told CNN in a telephone interview.

Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and crossed into Ukraine between March 12 and 13, Cabrera said.

The group of men Cancel was fighting alongside were from “all different countries,” Cabrera said.

Those who informed Cabrera of his son’s death told him that his body had not been found.

“They haven’t found his body,” he said. “They are trying, the men who were with him, but it was either grab his body or be killed, but we would love for him to come back to us.”

A State Department official said they are “aware of these reports and are closely monitoring the situation.”

“Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment,” the official added. “We reiterate once again that US citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the targeting of US citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that US citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if necessary. safe to do so” using any commercial or private ground transportation option available.

Who was Willy Joseph Cancel

Cancel leaves behind a 7-month-old baby and a wife, Cabrera said. Cancel lived in Tennessee before moving to Ukraine and is originally from Orange County, New York, said Devin Tietze Jr., Cancel’s brother-in-law.

Cabrera said that Cancel “always put everyone before himself.”

“He was a really considerate person. He always put everyone ahead of himself, even when situations were very stressful,” Cabrera said of his son. “He always made everyone laugh and calm them down. He was the guy who stood up when everyone else backed down.”

Tietze called Cancel “the type to fight for what’s right regardless of the outcome,” when asked why Cancel had decided to join the fight in Ukraine.

“I believed with all my heart that this should not have happened and I wanted to go help the people of Ukraine,” Tietze said in a telephone interview.

Cabrera said Cancel “wanted” to do the military contract work.

“It was something that he believed in his heart, that was the right thing to do. He was the kind of guy who always steps forward when everyone else steps back, and there were a lot of guys like that who were with him,” Cabrera said. .

Earlier on Thursday, the British government confirmed that a UK citizen had died in Ukraine and said officials are “urgently seeking further information” about another missing person, a UK Foreign Office spokesman told CNN.

“We can confirm that a British citizen has been killed in Ukraine and is supporting his family,” they said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry created a special unit, the International Legion, for foreign fighters who wanted to join the fight against Russia. More than 20,000 volunteers and veterans from 52 countries expressed their desire to join the fight starting March 7, according to Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, commander of the Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, who will lead this legion.

CNN previously reported on foreign nationals, including US and UK citizens, who had left home to join the fight in Ukraine.

— CNN’s Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.