American media assures that Amber Heard was eliminated from Aquaman 2: Actress denied it | TV and Show

Actress Amber Heard denied having been completely eliminated from the film Aquaman 2after the American media Just Jared had assured that a replacement for the actress was already being sought.

According to the media, a source close to the producer assured that “Warner Bros. decided to change the role of Amber Heard after seeing the result of the film”, assuring that they will be made “new shots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman”.

However, in conversation with Fox News, Amber Heard herself denied her departure from the tape, ensuring that the fact of re-creating his scenes would be something “somewhat crazy” to assume his departure from the tape after the end of the trial against Johnny Depp.

“The rumors continue as they were from day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy”a Heard representative told Fox News.

Heard plays Mera in Jason Momoa’s sea hero saga. The second movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, expects its release in 2023.

The actress was harshly questioned by the public after she was in a legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who accused her of defamation. Throughout the trial, both interpreters sought to prove that the other was the abusive person in their relationship.

This, after the interpreter assured in an article in The Washington Post that it was a symbol of domestic violence After his marriage to the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Little by little, Depp’s fans began to plummet against the actress, even reaching run an online petition to demand that Warner Bros. fire the actress of the DC Comics saga.

From Amber Heard to Mera: the accusations in the trial

During the legal battle, Heard claimed that the studio had significantly dropped their involvement with the film. “I had to fight hard to be kept in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.” he accused then, assuring that he managed to participate in “a very diminished version”.

This, as she accused, was due to how her ex-husband defamed her for the words of her lawyer in 2020, who assured that Heard accused domestic violence in order to have greater popularity.

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script, in which scenes that had action in them, which showed my character and another character had been removed -without giving any spoilers-, these two characters fighting and basically they took a lot of my paper”then accused.

After seven weeks of trial, the California jury ordered Amber Heard to pay more than 10 million dollars to Johnny Depp for defaming him. For his part, the actor behind the Edward Scissorhands must pay two million dollars to the actress for the defamatory statements of her lawyer.