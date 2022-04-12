American model Kendall Jenner appears in the creations of Amina Muaddi

TOULOUSE: From Japan to Cuba, from Russia to Brazil, the Ballet du Capitole in Toulouse, in the south-west of France, mixes 14 nationalities, as many horizons as its director Kader Belarbi likes to bring together, in harmony with her own multicultural roots and her passion for “the dances”.

“My origins are multiple, they are those of the Mediterranean: Italian, Spanish and French by my mother, Algerian by my father”, specifies to AFP this eclectic born, still bubbling with energy after four hours of rehearsal with his troupe. .

Combining influences and rhythms, from classical to contemporary, from cabaret to flamenco, Kader Belarbi has left his mark on the company he leads in Toulouse for the 10th season.

Combining influences and rhythms, from classical to contemporary, from cabaret to flamenco, Kader Belarbi has left his mark on the company he leads in Toulouse for the 10th season. (AFP)

“It’s in the plurality that we find a form of wealth. Here, I have 14 nationalities, out of 34 to 37 dancers depending on the programming. It’s huge and that’s what is exciting (… ) We mix cultures, mentalities, educations!”, he enthuses.

Born on November 18, 1962 in Grenoble, near the Alps, Abdelkader “Kader” Belarbi grew up in different cities in France, randomly changing his father, an alpine hunter who had reached the rank of colonel, who challenged the clichés alongside of a woman “seamstress, whimsical, with an artistic streak”.

From classical to hip hop

Thanks to the “open-mindedness” of parents inclined to let their four children “discover their own path”, he put on his first slippers at the age of nine.

Star at 27, Kader Belarbi will dance the classics of the repertoire, from Swan Lake to The Nutcracker, the ballets of Maurice Béjart and Carolyn Carlson, the hip hop of Farid Berki… (AFP)

His teacher Lolita Parent identifies his “physical abilities”. “I was not at all aware of it”, laughs Kader Belarbi, seduced by the “sporting side” of the discipline, the “comradeship” of this course at the Grenoble conservatory, of which he was “the youngest” and the “mascot”.

Some three years later, “my father was transferred to Paris so that my sister and I could try the competition for the dance school at the Opera”. Kader is the only one selected, his sister having exceeded the age limit of 13 years.

The “absolute shock” will come when Rudolf Nureyev takes over the direction of the ballet in 1983. “He landed with his devotion, his humility (…) I began to discover that dance was not simply acrobatics.”

His love of lines, shapes, colors made him slip Brueghel’s palette into Giselle, reinvent Toulouse-Lautrec in virtual reality, invite choreographers to draw inspiration from Picasso’s stage curtains. (AFP)

Star at 27, Kader Belarbi will dance the classics of the repertoire, from Swan Lake to Casse-Noisette, the ballets of Maurice Béjart and Carolyn Carlson, the hip hop of Farid Berki…

“I had an academic body and rather a contemporary spirit”, laughs this “non-conformist, who does not always take what is given to him and who goes looking for other things”.

An art of the fugue admired by Jessica Fyfe. “His versions are of the wonderful French classic, but are also his (…) He succeeds in creating real people, real emotions”, underlines this Australian, invited for the role of Giselle, which the Capitol presents on tour.

Thanks to the “open-mindedness” of parents inclined to let their four children “discover their own path”, he put on his first slippers at the age of nine. (AFP)

Demystify

Kader Belarbi enjoys stirring the “pot of dances” and “making all these dancers find their voice”. “If they come here, it’s because there is a demand to transform” compared to their initial school, “but I also try to keep what has been learned.”

This “work of settling”, he applies it to his choreographies, enjoying “clearing up the clichés”. “The pantomime, if I keep it in the 19th century (…) it’s dusty (…) so I say to the prince: + You’re Marlon Brando in jeans and sneakers. You even have a Harley Davidson and when you go on stage, you go with it!+”

Kader Belarbi enjoys stirring the “pot of dances” and “making all these dancers find their voice”. (AFP)

His love of lines, shapes, colors made him slip Brueghel’s palette into Giselle, reinvent Toulouse-Lautrec in virtual reality, invite choreographers to draw inspiration from Picasso’s stage curtains.

“There are lots of things that I want to transform”, underlines this father of three children, for whom “age does not matter, but neither does the place”.

Born November 18, 1962 in Grenoble, near the Alps, Abdelkader “Kader” Belarbi grew up in different cities in France, randomly changing his father. (AFP)

A border challenge taken up by Natalia de Froberville: “Art helps people reconnect. You have to forget hatred and anger (…) The more cosmopolitan it is, the more interesting it is”, considers the Russian star of the Capitol, trained in Ukraine.