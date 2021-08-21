American models: the most followed on Instagram today on Pop Up Mag

Welcome back to Pop Up Mag, the site dedicated to the digital world! For today’s post we want to go back to talking about fashion and famous models, and we do it by talking to you about American models and supermodels with stars and stripes: in fact they are among the most requested on the catwalks all over the world and most of them are very popular on social media, so much so that they become fashion influencer.

We will see together who are the most followed American models, and their following on social channels, such as Instagram: happy reading everyone from Pop Up Mag!

Kendall Jenner

We could only start our ranking of the most famous and followed American models on social networks from Kendall Jenner, a famous American model, who has made her way especially in the world of social media.

Born in 1995, this supermodel became famous for the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” program that gave her notoriety.

Today on Instagram she is a super star with an ever-growing number of followers that has reached 179 million!

Gigi Hadid

Another American model born in 1995, one of the most beautiful and sought after on the world fashion scene. At the moment she is still for her first pregnancy, but she is still one of the highest paid American supermodels in the world, as well as very popular on social media: over 64.8 million follow her on Instagram alone!

Bella Hadid

Gigi’s sister, too Bella Hadid has joined the ranks of the most famous American models in the world, as well as on the catwalks, also on social networks, where over the years she has become a world-famous fashion influencer, which has allowed her to become the testimonial of some famous companies in the sector.

On Instagram she is followed by almost 44.6 million followers!

Amanda Cerny

Amanda Cerny she is the embodiment of self-made. In fact, in this case we are talking about an American model, who first became famous on social media, and only later was called to pose as a model for many companies and to walk the catwalk. In fact, his story was born on social media, and specifically on Vine, where his videos have depopulated.

To date, she uses Instagram wisely and is followed by about 24.8 million followers on the platform.

Taylor Marie Hill

Taylor Hill is a very young girl born in 1996, but already an icon of world fashion. Face of the well-known fashion house H&M, over the years he has paraded for several famous companies, among which we mention for example Alberta Ferretti, BCBG Max Azria, Chanel, Damir Doma, DKNY, Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, Emporio Armani, Ermanno Scervino , Giorgio Armani, Kenzo, Mugler, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Viktor & Rolf and Vivienne Westwood.

He has a millionaire following on Instagram: over 16.6 million followers, who follow her with interest, crowning her as one of the most followed models in the world!

Karlie Kloss

Now let’s talk about the former ballet dancer Karlie Kloss. In fact, this girl born in 1992, studied dance for years and then abandoned it to walk the catwalk, becoming one of the most requested American top models and one of the most followed fashion influencers around, with 9.4 million followers!

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is the icon of changing fashion. American curvy model, she became famous for her communication campaigns aimed at changing the setting of traditional fashion marked by the extreme thinness of its protagonists. And she is the emblem of how she can be appreciated and requested on the catwalk despite her curvy curves.

On Instagram, his following currently stands at 13.7 million followers!

Kaia Gerber

The youngest of the group, born in 2001, born in Malibù, and above all the daughter of an icon of 80s-90s fashion: Cindy Crawford! From an early age she was guided in the world of fashion by her mother’s hand and today she seems to be successfully retracing the footsteps of the most famous Cindy.

On Instagram she reached over 6.5 million followers, which crown her as a rising star among the stars of the global fashion firmament.

Vanessa Ciris Moody

Now we want to give you some names that are perhaps less famous than the previous ones but to follow on social networks with interest. We are talking about Vanessa Moody, American model born in 1996 who in recent years has emerged as a supermodel, one of the most requested by Alexander Wang, certainly not just any stylist!

He has also walked for world famous brands such as Valentino, Balenciaga, Victoria’s Secret, and on social networks her following seems to grow day by day, despite being less nourished than that of her other colleagues.

Molly Bair

Another rising star of world fashion is Molly Bair, class of 1997 and born in Philadelphia, today she has become one of the most famous models in her homeland and beyond.

It has in fact also appeared on the covers of glossy magazines such as Vogue in various countries, including Italy.

In his short career he has already walked, among others, for Miu Miu, Fendi, Moschino, Prada, Vera Wang, Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Proenza Schouler, Balenciaga, Sonia Rykiel, DKNY, Michael Kors, Loewe , Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo, Giles Deacon, Max Mara, DSquared2, Maison Margiela, Dries Van Noten, Dior, Tory Burch, and Diane Von Furstenberg.

On Instagram she is followed by over 126 thousand followers, but we are sure that she will increase her following more and more in the coming years!

Sommer Ray

Another example of an American model born first on social media and only later on the world catwalks is Sommer Ray. In fact, the girl born in 1996 first got noticed on YouTube with her tutorials where she explained how to keep fit, and later her following moved to Instagram, where today she is followed by over 26.6 million followers, attracting the interest of fashion houses and companies, ready to hire her as a testimonial and model.

Our post dedicated to the famous and most followed American models on social media ends here.