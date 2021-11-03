American Music Awards, the host will be Cardi B
Among the artists nominated Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat
On Sunday 21 November the curtain will rise on 49th edition of the American Music Awards. In the past few hours, the organization of the event has announced the name of the artist who will have the task of keeping the spectators company between performances and awards deliveries.
American Music Awards, conducted by Cardi B
Great expectations from the public for the musical event that every year attracts the curiosity of millions of people. A little while ago the production revealed who will pick up the baton of Taraji P. Henson, presenter in 2020, or Cardi B.
The rapper will have the task of keeping the ranks of the show, as well as being vying for victory in three categories: Favorite Song – Hip-Hop and Favorite Music Video thanks to the single Up and Favorite Female Artist – Hip-Hop.
American Music awards, the nominations
As for the nominations, to lead the list is Olivia Rodrigo with seven nominations, in second place The Weeknd, in third position Giveon, Bad Bunny and Doja Cat, close Ariana Grande (PHOTO) and Drake with four nominations.
Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, this is the name in the registry office, is among the most popular artists in the world, among her most famous pieces Bodak Yellow, WAP with Megan Thee Stallion And I Like It with Bad Bunny And J Balvin.