American nuclear submarine collides with unmarked undersea mountain

An investigation revealed that the thing that the USS Connecticut Nuclear Submarine collided with on October 2 was an undersea mountain that had not yet been identified and mapped. The incident, which had injured 11 crew members and had been reported in several international newspapers, took place in the South China Sea, in an area at the center of many territorial disputes between China and other countries in the region. According to a spokesman for the US Navy Fleet, the Commander of the Fleet will review the findings of the investigation to decide whether further action should be taken to ascertain any responsibility for the collision.

An underwater mountain is a mountain that rises above the oceanic crust never reaching sea level. All structures of this type that are at least a thousand meters high are generally defined as submarine mountains: they are often extinct volcanoes, and are sometimes found in groups, forming ridges. At the moment the seamounts identified in the oceans around the world are about 14,500, but those studied are very few and it is estimated that there are many thousands more still to be identified and mapped.

The incident and relations between China and the US

The incident occurred at a particularly tense time in relations between China, the United States and its allied countries, including Taiwan. After the clash and before the results of the investigation, a possible collision with a foreign military vehicle was also considered, a hypothesis that could have further agitated relations between all the countries involved.

We recall that in the days preceding the accident, the United States and the United Kingdom had conducted military exercises in the international waters of the South China Sea with Japan, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand; during the same period, China had instead sent dozens of military aircraft to the Taiwan “air defense identification zone”. The raids were seen as a provocation by the Chinese regime, which considers the island of Taiwan to be part of its territory. Taiwan which a few days ago was the focus of an hour of talks on the sidelines of the G20 between the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with the United States very clear in the intention of defending the island from any attack of China.