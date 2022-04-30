American protester could be deported for committing acts of vandalism – Bogotá

“My name is María Elizabeth, I am a foreigner. I am from the United States and I am a Political Science student at the Universidad de los Andes.” Over and over again, this was the phrase that the alleged American citizen repeated before the cameras of bystanders, journalists and managers of the Government Secretariat, while a group of four Esmad soldiers guarded a Police patrol along with two other women who had been arrested for participating in the riots at the National University on April 28.

After a day of protests and clashes between hooded men and members of the public force, the authorities’ report indicated that four arrests had been made, of which one would be the foreign woman, two other middle-aged women students and a man who did not has been able to identify. In the same way, the Police confirmed the apprehension of three minors and six others who were taken to a Transfer Center for Protection.

According to General Eliécer Camacho, commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, the authorities are carrying out an investigation process with Interpol to verify the background of the woman who identified herself as María Elizabeth. “With migration we are finding out what role and activity this woman fulfilled in our country. In the same way we are investigating if she has any international requirement because in our country she was committing criminal acts”.

At the moment, the foreign woman is in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office, which, although it has not revealed detailed information about the process, did confirm that it is being prosecuted. However, until the closing of this edition, the hearing in legalization before a judge of guarantees had not been filed in the stands.

What was known is that the foreigner could be prosecuted for terrorism and that she would be asked before a judge to be expelled from the country for participating in violent acts against the public force and order in the capital city.

At 5 pm, hooded men began a confrontation against police officers at the U. Nacional. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / TIME

Other investigations

According to the information provided by the Bogotá Police, a reward of 10 million pesos for whoever helps find the whereabouts of the subjects who vandalized the city.

On the other hand, a criminal notice was issued for the instrumentalization of minors in the midst of the demonstrations. “The minors that we find in the middle of the confrontation carry lighters, machetes, helmets and chaucheras. With this they intended to attack the Police,” said Camacho.

Jonathan Bull

Bogota Newsroom

