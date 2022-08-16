Entertainment

American rapper A$AP Rocky charged with shooting

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

American rapper A$AP Rocky, companion of Rihanna, has been charged for his role in a shooting last November in Hollywood, authorities in Los Angeles, California announced on Monday.

• Read also: Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested in Los Angeles

• Read also: Rihanna is finally a mom!

Real name Rakim Mayers, the 33-year-old musician is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, according to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office.

He is suspected of pointing his gun at a former friend during an argument last November, then later shooting him twice, inflicting a “minor injury” according to police.

A$AP Rocky is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles court on Wednesday.


1191681852


Photo: Getty Images

The rapper was arrested in April at Los Angeles airport when he got off a private jet from Barbados, where his girlfriend Rihanna is from and with whom he had a child in May.

Rihanna, huge star behind the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella”, is “the love of my life” and “the only one”, had entrusted the singer to GQ magazine in May 2021.

A$AP Rocky was sentenced in August 2019 to a suspended prison sentence for violence after a brawl in Stockholm.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Filtered possible Spider-Man characters that we will see in Madame Web

5 mins ago

Movie locations in CDMX that you can still visit

11 mins ago

Fast and furious: the most spectacular action saga is now available on streaming and so you can see it from home | SPORT-PLAY

17 mins ago

Icardi, Fabian Ruiz, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for August 15

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button