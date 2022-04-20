Entertainment

American rapper A$AP Rocky, companion of Rihanna, arrested for a shooting in November

By Sudinfo with Belga

American rapper A$AP Rocky, companion of Rihanna, was arrested Wednesday at the Los Angeles airport on suspicion of involvement in a shooting last November, police said.

Real name Rakim Mayers, the musician was arrested by the Los Angeles police following a “dispute between two acquaintances”, November 6, 2021 in Hollywood, in which “the suspect fired a handgun on the victim.

33-year-old A$AP Rocky was arrested, according to the TMZ news site, when he got off a private jet from Barbados, where his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, is from, with whom he waits a kid.

The victim of the shooting(s) last November has not been named by police and suffers minor injuries. The suspect, who left with two other men, was later identified as Rakim Mayers.

The latter’s lawyer did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests.

A$AP Rocky was sentenced in August 2019 to a suspended prison sentence for violence after a street brawl in Stockholm.

