American rapper A$AP Rocky, companion of Rihanna, arrested for a shooting

American rapper A$AP Rocky, companion of Rihanna, was arrested Wednesday at the Los Angeles airport on suspicion of involvement in a shooting last November, police said. Real name Rakim Mayers, the musician was arrested by the Los Angeles police following an “argument between two acquaintances”, on November 6, 2021 in Hollywood, in which “the suspect fired a handgun on the victim. »

33-year-old A$AP Rocky was arrested, according to the TMZ news site, when he got off a private jet from Barbados, where his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, is from, with whom he waits a kid. The victim of the shooting(s) last November has not been named by police and suffers minor injuries. The suspect, who left with two other men, was later identified as Rakim Mayers.

Three or four shots

The victim claimed Mayers shot him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports, the NBC Los Angeles newspaper reported.

The latter’s lawyer did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests. The relationship between the rapper and Rihanna, the huge star behind the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” but also an entrepreneur in fashion and cosmetics, was confirmed last year after years of persistent rumors.