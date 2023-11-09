American rapper Azealia Banks blasts Troye Sivan as an ‘expired twink’ who ‘will come out as transgender next time’

J for Daily Mail Australia. by peterson









Azealia Banks – who once called Australia ‘trashy’ and ‘racist’ – has hit out at pop star Troye Sivan in nasty words.

The 32-year-old American rapper launched a brutal attack on the Australian Rush singer after he said his hit single 212 was his ‘favourite pre-game banger’.

Despite Sivan, 28, praising the tune, his comments angered Banks, who launched a tirade against him on Instagram.

‘You’re a late condescending person anyway, nonsense,’ he began.

‘We’ve got to 212,’ he said, referring to the 2011 hit, which is his only song currently in the top 100.

‘Give it up, puberty kicks that ass and makes you a stupid looking young man,’ she continued.

‘I’m sure he’ll pull off the gift and “come out” as trans next,’ she added, after which she also posted an eye-roll emoji.

Troy recently starred as one of the women in the music video for his single, One of Your Girls.

Previously, Banks had spoken about how she was treated ‘behind the scenes’ in the industry.

‘I would really appreciate all these bullshit citizens to stop mentioning me, stop dancing to my whores in the club, if you’re not going to treat me like a human being. And withdraw all those baseless hooligans** whom you all have used from your platforms to oppress,’ she said angrily.

It’s unclear what Banks was referring to, but she criticized Troy after he made some comments to her in an interview with radio host Zach Song in 2018.

“I mean, I was a big fan of Azealia Banks, but it all went a little haywire,” he said at the time.

He added, ‘It’s one of those annoying things where you want to support (her) so bad and it doesn’t work out that way.’

This comment angered Banks, who accused Sivan of being ‘entitled’ for saying that he wanted to collaborate with her on a song.

Troy had expressed his desire to collaborate with the American rapper in the past, but he declined the offer.

‘Heart, who told him that there was a possibility of cooperation with me? What if I personally have no interest in collaborating with him?’ He tweeted.

He further said, ‘These white homosexuals like to pet me as dogs, yet can never hide my name from their mouths.’

‘For the record, I have no interest in collaborating with Troye Sivan nor have I ever had any interest. The kind of authority with which he has chosen to mention me is really wrong… doesn’t even know the kid.’

Azealia made Australian headlines in May when she called the country ‘racist’ and a ‘third world country’.

He said, ‘I don’t think they realize how insignificant they are in terms of music culture because they are beholden to the idea that their whiteness makes Australia a market when it’s really a CD market.’

‘You all wiped out all blackness from Australia – that’s why your music exports have gone bad. ‘(It’s) one of the most culturally stale white countries on the planet,’ he said.

In the past, she has publicly feuded with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Kiwi-Australian actor Russell Crowe.