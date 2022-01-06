American rapper J Stash kills his partner and commits suicide. The three children call the police

American rapper J Stash shot his partner Jeanette Gallegos to death before committing suicide with the same weapon. The murder-suicide took place on New Year’s Day in Los Angeles, USA.

J Stash

Has killed his partner with a pistol while the three children of the woman were in the house, in the room next to them, then he turned the gun towards himself and fired a shot. The well-known American rapper pulled the trigger J Stash, born Justin Joseph, who committed suicide at 28 after killing comrade Jeanette Gallegos, her age, in their home in Tample City, a suburb of Los Angeles, in the USA.

The 911 call before we ran away

L’murder-suicide it happened on New Year’s morning and to call the police, who immediately rushed to the scene, they were right Jeanette’s children aged only 7, 9 and 11. They told the agents that the mother had locked herself in the room with her partner following a furious quarrel between the two; worried about the screams coming from the room, they started knocking on the door without receiving a response. At that point they tried to contact the woman on the phone and finally managed to talk to you: it was Jeanette who asked her children to call the 911 and to escape.

Unfortunately, however, a few minutes later the gun shots. When the agents broke into the house at 7.15am on January 1, they found the lifeless bodies of the two. “A tragic situation”, the words of the Lieutenant Derrick Alfred of the LAPD, who are investigating the matter. The children, rescued in a state of shock, were not injured and were entrusted to some relatives. Meanwhile, autopsies have been arranged on the bodies of the two while attempts are made to reconstruct what happened.