American singer Beyoncé says she owes her global success to her husband JAY-Z

American singer Beyoncé Knowles pays tribute to her husband, American rapper Jay-Z. For her, he contributed enormously to the success of her musical career.

The gratitude

It was through a publication on her twiter account this Monday, September 26, 2022 that she paid tribute to the one who has shared her life for several years.

“I wouldn’t be the woman I am if I didn’t have this handsome and incredible man at home.”

A way for her to indicate that her global success was possible thanks to the unconditional support of her husband in their life as a couple. Beyoncé has been married to Shawn Corey Carter better known by the pseudonym ” Jay-Z ” since 2008, 14 years together.

The encounter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z met for the first time when Beyoncé, at 18, was a hit with her group Destiny’s Child while he was 30 and already had great notoriety in the world of rap.

Born into a Christian family, the girl’s father was initially opposed to this union. It was 1 year after their meeting that they decided to formalize their relationship and to get married in 2008. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first born ‘Blue Yves carter’ on January 7, 2010 then in 2017 twins. It is possible to say to this day that fame and all that it entails has not had a negative impact on their relationship.

their wealth

Together, Beyonce and Jay-z have a fortune of more than a billion euros. Ranked 46th of the richest women in the United States, Beyoncé accumulates more than 350 million euros.

As for Jay-z, he has a larger fortune estimated at more than 810 million dollars. Fortune acquired in music but also in personal projects. The couple’s latest musical collaboration on the track ”drunk in love” earned them 672 million views and 267 million views on ”the carters”. The artist has in no way envied his wife’s success, on the contrary, he participates in it.

Toualy Dolores (Stg)