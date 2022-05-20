American star Rihanna will market “the secrets of her beauty” in Africa

(Ecofin Agency) – African growth is attracting many investors from the beauty and body care sector. American musician Rihanna, who is appreciated on the continent for her music, also hopes to have many customers with her beauty brand Fenty.

The American singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty (photo) better known as Rihanna, has decided to sell her brands of beauty products on the African continent.

“Every launch is exciting – we want to be accessible to everyone, everywhere. The launch in eight countries in Africa is not only very important to me on a personal level, but it is also a big step towards our goal of bringing Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to the world,” the singer and businesswoman said in a press release.

The choice of target countries shows that beyond a simple desire to popularize a brand, the Fenty company wants above all to conquer markets (Nigeria, South Africa, DRC, Egypt, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Kenya) which, together , make up 43% of Africa’s population, and almost three quarters of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Rihanna, whose fortune is estimated at $1.7 billion, has proven that she can be an efficient businesswoman in her choices. Behind this brand expansion is also an opportunity to boost beauty product markets in Africa.

All over the continent, women and even men are spending more and more on their appearance. Two countries in particular should seduce Fenty, namely: Nigeria and South Africa, which between them cumulate nearly $8 billion in sales out of the estimated $12 billion.

The South African Edgars has the largest share in the distribution of Fenty products in Africa, with a total of 3 distribution contracts signed. Rihanna’s initiative will still have to face competition from other major groups such as L’Oréal or Procter and Gamble products, which have a historic presence on the continent.