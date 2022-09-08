American tourist dies in shark attack in Bahamas

A 58-year-old American tourist died in the Bahamas after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling, local media reported Wednesday.

The woman, who has not yet been identified and a resident of the state of Pennsylvania, practiced water sports on Tuesday at Green Turtle Cay – an island in the north of the Bahamas. when a bull shark attacked her.

The victim was in the Atlantic archipelago on a Royal Caribbean line cruise trip.

This shark attack is the most recent since in February of this year, a 51-year-old man had to be hospitalized in Miami (Florida, USA). after being bitten on the arm by a shark while fishing near Bimini, in the Bahamas.

The wounded man was helped by a US Coast Guard helicopter to the boat where he was fishing and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

The International File of Shark Attacks (ISAF), an entity of the University of Florida that is considered the highest world authority on the subject, published its annual report in January, which states that nine people lost their lives in 2021 to cause of “unprovoked” shark bites.

ISAF investigated 137 suspected shark-human interactions recorded around the world in 2021 and confirmed 73 unprovoked shark bites to humans and 39 provoked.

The report shows that the risk of a person being bitten by a shark is “extremely low”although the chances increase if one practices surfing or another sport with a board.