American weather risk with rising winter frost waves.

In the field of climatic weather evolution, more and more often we tell you about the risk of cold waves. Are aware of climate change, of runaway global warming, we are concerned about increasingly clear tear that happens to the seasons. How many times have we written that there are no more seasons than they used to be? An unspecified number, but not to make politics, demagogic, but because it is enough to observe it from the window, and how you are experiencing it.

We tell you about chaos, of impressions using data that can be refuted because they derive from scientific research, and in the field of weather forecasting, or better weather and climatic trends, we make use of the mathematical models.

The articles are less and less concerned with the weather of tomorrow, as most of you already know it, albeit in my opinion in a rather approximate way, from sources of dubious reliability. But for most users, that’s okay, and we’re not going to change that. However, those who read articles in a weather newspaper want to get to the bottom of the news, know why, read opinions, and that’s what we do. Then it will happen that some disagree, but this is also normal. We give opinions by drawing information from a multitude of sources.

Winter is upon us, the first waves of frost, or rather, of adverse winter weather have been seen in more lands than ours Hemisphere with snowstorms and cold, as well as storm winds. These started in Siberia and Canada, and now there is record of snow in northern China and even northern Mongolia, then also an area between the US north east of the Rocky Mountains and Canada.

But the cold season will now go on very fast, and here the long-term mathematical models churn out extremely adverse weather with autumnal characteristics. And this has reason to give here on our site, news of the probability of such events, not certainties. Predictions are the probability and not the safety of this or that.

This time the scientific research that has been asked also comes into play why in an age of global warming there are record waves of frost and snow. The studies, as often happens, come from North America, generally from the Anglo-Saxon world, where there is considerable sensitivity to the subject.

When Trump was president in the USA, a large American political area was somewhat skeptical of the actual validity of the climate change theory. Among other things, the president himself, in the days of terrible frost waves that came to the United States, said that climate change did not exist, scientists were manipulated by large multinationals. AND let’s face it also in Europe these theses for many have been declared false. All this because one had the unscientific impression, that with the extreme cold recurring at certain times of the year, this weather event in a context of global warming of the planet was out of place.

Indeed, during the summer season they evidently live armored in an air-conditioned area, and certainly not with terrible heat in their parts, and therefore little are aware of that is what mere mortals live, perhaps at work in the sun 12 hours a day in the middle of summer.

Well, science argues that Arctic warming triggers destabilization processes of the Polar Vortex, and this tends to go into crisis more and more often during the cold season. The Polar Vortex is a low-pressure figure at high altitude that pilots cold air waves from the Arctic regions to the south. When this happens, the Polar Vortex is defined with a negative index.

Eg, during the frost wave of 1985, the Polar Vortex was extremely bad throughout the month. In those days, however, global warming was much lower than current values.

Recent studies have shown how the frost waves that have occurred in some areas of our hemisphere, but also in the southern one, they have been accentuated by climate change, or rather by the warming of the planet. Those that occurred in the southern hemisphere have other origins. Let us remember that the South Pole, that is Antarctica is cooling down. This is also due to climate change which generates excessive warming in some areas, for example, Europe had an average temperature increase of about 2 ° C, while other parts of the planet undergo a cooling such as the South Pole. Others are extremely exposed to the waves of freezing air coming from the Arctic.

Well, North America also experienced an average temperature rise, lower than the European one, also because during the winter season it is a destination of recurring arctic air outbreaks, as the northwestern currents in their parts do not pass through oceanic areas, but over icy areas such as Canada and various frozen sea areas. And it is for this reason that their winters are rather rigid in their complexity. So it is also for this reason that American scientists use a lot of resources to study extreme weather events in their parts.

In Europe, too, there are community organizations that study climate change, among these emerges Copernicus. But unfortunately we have not found any publication on the subject, not even in reference to the wave of frost that occurred, for example, in the Iberian Peninsula during last winter, with snow. records in Madrid and most of Spain. Yet, American scientists have dealt with this event and have attributed this phenomenon precisely to climate change. They also mentioned other frost waves that have occurred in Europe, among these the British Isles, where a few years earlier there was a wave of cold and snow that caught the local meteorological service unprepared, so much so that the following year they had issued warnings especially for populations living in countryside villages, inviting them to prepare for a harsh winter that then never happened.

Climate change creates chaos, forecasting difficulty, and in this regard the weather events are above all extreme what we see, and these can be heat, drought, excessive rainfall and cold, and therefore also sudden heavy snowfalls even in regions with a very mild climate. And cold spells are very difficult to predict. They are identified by the long-term mathematical models, and it is appropriate to mention when these are glimpsed, and then over the days follow the trajectory, extent, and evolution of this worrying phenomenon, in order to have concretely reliable weather forecasts, in order to warn the population.

Europe is extremely vulnerable, due to their intensity, to the cold waves that come from Siberia, but we are a lot even those coming from the Arctic can be attacked. And he knows something about that Iberian Peninsula which last winter saw are the first mentioned large snowfalls with a record of temperature that in some inhabited places has dropped to -35 ° C. And it was not a Siberian cold but the Arctic cold that was the cause.

All the fault of that crazy Polar Vortex.

Unfortunately, the difficulty is to identify the route of such weather events well in advance, for this reason they must be followed day after day in order to have reliable weather forecasts.