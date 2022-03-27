Americanist pillar already in renewal talks

William Ochoa added a new night of glory in his career for the Mexican team and his great performance against United States confirms that the national arch can be calm and in America this positive inertia has to be reflected after the FIFA date with a revival in the tournament, as there is still hope of qualification.

Memo has a contract with Eagles until December of this year and his idea remains firm in being able to retire with the club of his loves and write more successful pages as in 2005 where he raised the crown from the hand of Mario Carrillo in the technical direction.

Since his return in 2019, the American goalkeeper has not been able to have the desired moments of joy, since he lost the Final of the Concachampions and that of Opening 2019 on penalties against Rayados; In addition to this, in the last two Liguillas they were eliminated at the instance of the Quarter finals sailing into failure.

Despite these unfavorable moments, the intention of standing out from Paco Memo is intact in the Nest and wants to leave for the Qatar World Cup with a title in hands. But at the same time, also with a new two-year contract and the talks have already begun with the board so that it can crystallize.

Although the calls from the mls They have not stopped, the azulcrema goalkeeper wants to stay in Coapa and his mentality is set on succeeding and being able to say goodbye to professional soccer when he turns 40 years old.