Americans concerned about Biden’s mental health

“Even before he became president, Joe Bidennow 79, faced serious and persistent questions about his mental health. Among average Americans, those questions have become a major problem,” according to data from the latest I&I/TIPP survey.

This is so, after a series of misfortunes and public errors that make some wonder if the president should run for re-election in two years.

According to this poll, 59% of those surveyed were “concerned” about the president’s mental health; 36% said they were “very worried” and 23% “somewhat worried”. While only 39% said they were “not very worried”. The remaining 2% responded that they were “not sure” about his level of concern.

The poll has a margin of error of +/-2.8 percentage points.

The pollster assures that as is often the case when the public is asked about a politician, the perception of the president’s mental health varies considerably according to party affiliation.

“Among Democrats, for example, only 39% of Democrats say they are concerned about Biden’s mental condition, compared to 82% of Republicans and 56% of independents.

But that 39% of Democrats, although not a majority, is still significantly high.

58% of Democrats say they are not concerned about Biden’s mental health. That compares to just 17% of Republicans and 39% of independents.