America’s board sets an ambitious goal for Fernando Ortiz to stay as permanent DT

The America club turned the page since he placed Ferdinand Ortiz on the bench to replace Santiago Solari prior to the Matchday 9 of the Closure 2022the team works better when linking three consecutive victories, even some of them by landslide as happened against Toluca and recently before the Juarez Bravesaspects that please the azulcrema fans.

New rumor regarding the continuity of Ortiz with America

The tano ortiz managed to install Larger in the eleventh position of the General Table, reaching what many did not believe, enter the reclassification zone! with his 16 units as a result of four wins, four draws and five losses, in addition to 17 goals for and 16 against, with four duels at the door.

Some days ago Santiago Baths He commented that they were still looking for the coach who met the sporting qualities, although he was very specific about what Ferdinand Ortiz it was not completely ruled out and everything would depend on the actions of this campaign, he responded to such a statement this weekend the Tano, hinting that he would obviously like to be in office longer, but he was simply not thinking about the future and focusing on America’s commitments.

However, there has been an rumor on the target set Ferdinand Ortiz to stay permanently on the bench, according to information from the sports journalist, Miguel Arizpe, the board headed by Santiago Baths would have argued that in case the America club arrive until semifinals of the Closure 2022would have the position insured, even the same source added that The Tano you already know about it.