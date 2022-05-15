America’s controversial goal against Puebla in Liguilla

Editorial Mediotiempo and Enrique Martínez Villar

The controversy arose in the Aztec stadium at the request of the America in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Closure 2022and it is that the referee Fernando Guerrero decided to repeat a penalty that Diego Valdés had previously missed thanks to a save by the goalkeeper Anthony Silva.

According to VAR vision the poblano goalkeeper went ahead and for that reason covered the maximum penalty to the Chileanwho immediately took the ball again to execute again and thus put the advantage for the Eagles.

The complaints of the players of the Puebla were not enough for the whistler to go to the VAR to see the play, and it is that Silva I had one foot on the line as the rule says.

The controversy becomes more acute because last Thursday the directive of the America complained to the Referees Commission for the arbitration of Louis Henry Santander for his performance in the duel held at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

América took advantage in the game with a goal from Henry Martin, I.then Puebla equalized with a great goal from Israel Reyes and finally the penalty gave the Eagles an advantage again.

#LigaMx ???????? ????America vs. Puebla⬜️ ???? This is the penalty that covered him

Antony Silva to Diego Valdes. [VAR] canceled the play

❌ ???? ⚽️????????? On the 2nd opportunity he scored. pic.twitter.com/9FlbQ2BlRn – Xavi Sol (@XaviSol_) May 15, 2022

