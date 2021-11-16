America’s Cup of sailing, here is the regulation: boats, crews and nationalities

America’s Cup number 37 takes its first steps. Waiting to know the seat (decision by 31 March 2022 in the running of Spain, Ireland, Saudi Arabia and further back also Auckland) and the precise year (should be 2024) the defender, Team New Zealand and the representative of the challengers, Ineos Britannia, have published the protocol of the next Cup. Many news: the first is that the number of sailors drops to 8 (there were 11 in the last Cup), while the boat will be the same as those seen in Auckland (with some variations) for the next two editions of the Cup. It will be possible to build only one new boat, but each team will have an Ac40 boat (almost half) built in series and which will be used both for tests, but also for regattas that will involve young and female crews.

Preparatory events

–

There will be up to three preliminary races that require the participation of all competitors, in the first two the AC40s will be used, while the last event will be sailed with the AC75s at the headquarters of the Cup. The regatta program will be announced by ACE (the company that belongs to Team New Zealand and organizes the event) by 30 November 2022. The selection regattas (which this year were called Prada Cup, but which will change their name) they will be held in the same venue as the Cup and will consist of three Round Robins, plus semi-finals and final which will elect the official challenger. The Defender will only be able to compete in the Round Robin stage, but the results will be excluded from the score and therefore will not affect the ranking. Separate events, but in the same venue, will be the regattas with the AC40, for a crew under 25 and female crews or mixed crews. The period for accepting the new challenges opens on December 1, 2021 and closes on July 31, 2022. But late registrations can be accepted until May 31, 2023. A new class rule for these flying boats has been published along with the protocol. The AC Technical Regulations contain restrictions on the number and modifications that can be made to the Ac75 and Ac40 (this to contain costs). Each competitor can only sail one AC75 at a time (the test on 2 boats is therefore not allowed, for those who already had them). The nationality rules remain very strict, the crews can only be formed by sailors from the challenging country, or by foreigners who have lived in that country in the last 18 months. Therefore, the “market for sailors” of other nationalities is impossible except in very few cases.