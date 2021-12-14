America’s Cup sailing: Alinghi returns after 11 years with Red Bull

“We are back after 11 years, but we never actually left the America’s Cup. We have always remained tied to the Cup, we had to find the opportunity. But we knew that one day we would be back. In recent years we have created a generation of sailors to compete at the highest level and we are ready. Those guys who saw us win in 2003 and 2007 will be on board today ”. This is how Ernesto Bertarelli recounted Alinghi’s return to the America’s Cup. The manager born in Rome, but emigrated to Switzerland with his family in the late 1970s has been the soul of Alinghi since 2000, when he decided to get out on the water. as a novice.

The biggest novelty of this fourth participation (it lost in 2010 against Oracle) is the collaboration with Red Bull (so the Formula 1 duel with Mercedes will resume), the fresh world champion team, for years linked to the world of flying sailing , now takes the big leap into the America’s Cup, from the front door. Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull racing Formula 1, in connection tells the emotion for the victory in the F1 World Championship on the last lap last Sunday and the meaning of this new partnership with Alinghi. “I believe that our paths did not come together by chance – he said – we will make a common front trying to exchange experiences to continue to be two winning teams on cars and boats”. At the presentation in Lausanne, at the Societe Nautique de Geneve, there is also Brad Butterworth, the kiwi who has already won 4 Cups, will not be on board, but “I will help these new generations of sailors, trying to bring some advice from part of the old sail “. The budget has not been announced: “But we will be equipped to participate at a high level. What interests us most is the human wealth of our team, ”said Bertarelli. The location of the next Cup (2024) is still not announced, which will be done by March 31st by Team New Zealand. “We would love to sail to Auckland as we have great memories of that time. But we are ready to navigate in any location that will be chosen “. The staff also includes Silvio Arrivabene, with a leading role in the Swiss team. In the last Arrivabene Cup he was involved in the design team with American Magic.