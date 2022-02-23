America’s fans explode against Richard Sánchez in a Club publication

After the match against Pachuca one of the main ones singled out for the defeat was Santiago Solari because of the settings you made. However, various versions have been released where it is pointed out that some players would have complained to the board to demand more minutes and were pleased, but not in the way they expected.

One of them is Richard Sanchez, who also appears in a video where it is shown that the third goal of the Tuzos did nothing to prevent the ball from going with the rival and the goal that buried the score fell. Before that, the criticism began about the need that the Paraguayan would have because the coach was left out of the team and taking advantage of the situation of the public against him, that act would have happened on the field.

After this, the rumor spread that both the midfielder and Bruno Valdez had been separated from the squad for the duel against Cougarsbut in reality it was not so, so the official page of the America club He was uploading images where the Paraguayan appeared in his training, with the desire to deny that version.

The fans were furious with Sánchez

However, they did not count on the fact that the fans would be upset by what happened in the game and especially because the video clearly shows that they do not flinch by helping the ball not pass. In this way, the followers began to criticize him in the comments and also left him some insults for not “feeling the colors” and looking for more minutes despite the decisions.