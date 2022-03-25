America’s First Bride Peeks Out at the Oscars

Being the Ricardos is the last movie Aaron Sorkins, and for the second year in a row, one of his films competes for the best film statuette at the Oscar gala this Sunday, March 27, this time, with fewer chances than The trial of the Chicago 7.

Sorkin shows us the stormy relationship between Lucille Ballthe famous American comedian, and her husband, the Cuban Desi Arnaz and in the harassment that the actress suffered from the McCarthyism and its Committee on Un-American Activities. The story of Being the Ricardos takes place in a single day, when the shooting of the famous series I Love Lucy is interrupted by the accusations linking Lucille Ball to communism. However, we know the story of her tempestuous marriage through several flashbacks. Arnaz’s infidelities, Ball’s insecurities, her pregnancy.

I Love Lucy signed up for television history by becoming the most famous program on the small screen in the United States and elevating its protagonist to glory, as was only done then with the celluloid actresses. Lucille Ball was an icon of the postwar period and was also stalked by the paranoid Witch hunt.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem embody in Being the Ricardos To marriage. The special effects make them grotesquely unrecognizable at times, but their performances are exceptional. Really, Bardem shines speaking an English with a Cuban accent that embroiders. The interpretation of him has had positive reviews and some negative ones that sand they complained that a non-Cuban actor gave life to Arnazborn in Santiago de Cuba and emigrated to the USA.

The rest of the cast includes fellow Oscar winner JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat. The press was skeptical before its premiere with the Kidman-Bardem duo, but contrary to these false expectations, it appreciated the ability of the two actors to capture the essence of the duo.

The editor of indiewire, Anne Thompsonnoted that Being the Ricardos “is a riveting look at a tense week for Lucille Bal and Desi Arnaz, under pressure on many fronts with i love lucy and your marriage at stake. In addition, it highlights that the performances of its protagonists are “worthy of an Oscar” but that the flashbacks that employ the anti-aging CGI “they’re creepy.”

On the other hand, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff highlighted the excitement behind Aaron Sorkin’s new movie: “Being you Ricardos It just left me in a pool of tears. What a beautiful and deeply moving behind-the-scenes look at the pressures and complexities involved in making that show – ups and downs and everything in between. Nicole Kidman is amazing.”