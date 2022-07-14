America’s largest reservoir dries up

Snowfall — An old abandoned boat pokes out of the parched mud like a huge tombstone. The epitaph might read, “Here lie the waters of Lake Mead.”

The largest reservoir in USA has less water than ever since it was filled 80 years ago due to severe droughtaggravated by climate change and the consumption of water by 40 million people in seven states, which is drying up the Colorado River.

Wildfire season is getting longer and the flames are more intense. Temperatures break records and lakes dry up.

The water level in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area has dropped so low that the remains of two people stand alongside scores of fish in what has become a boat graveyard.

Boats, sailboats and launches pose on the bottom of the lake, generating a surreal image in the middle of the desert. A buoy that once marked an area off limits to boats is perched on land. Not a drop of water is seen around it. Even a ship from the Second World War that had sunk has been discovered.

Nature did not create this paradise for fishing, camping and kayaking. the mighty river Coloradowhich divides Snowfall Y Arizonaflowed under the walls of Black Canyon until Hoover Dam was built in 1935 to irrigate the area, control flooding, and generate hydropower.

The reservoir is now less than 30% full. Its level has dropped 52 meters (170 feet) since it reached its maximum height in 1983, leaving a white band of mineral deposits on the brown walls of the canyon, reaching the height of a 15-story building and impacting occupants of the boats passing by.

Most of the boat ramps are fenced off and the launch docks have been lengthened to reach deeper into the lake. A water level mark from 2002 is above a path that leads to some distant docks.

The low water level has consequences not only for the cities that depend on the reservoir, but also for the boats that navigate through shallow waters, avoiding islets and sandbanks.

Craig Miller was driving his houseboat last month when the engine died. The boat floated to shore and there he stayed. The water was up to her knees. A few days later there was no water in that sector.

He bought pumps and tried to dredge the sand to see if he could create a channel of water to get the boat out, but to no avail. The cost of towing it, initially estimated at $4,000, rose to $20,000 when the vessel ran aground.

Miller spent three weeks on his houseboat, taking dips in the watery parts of the lake to combat sweltering temperatures.

Until one day Dave Sparks, a social media personality known as Heavy D, who had seen a video about the Miller drama, showed up with a team to salvage the boat and bring it to a dock.

Gone is the parched lake, where people take selfies and whose bottom looks like glass broken into a thousand pieces, full of cracks and mud.