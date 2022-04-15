America’s line-up to continue the winning streak against Xolos

The America club wants to sign his fifth victory within the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 and therefore the disciples of Ferdinand Ortiz have been preparing strongly, inside the installations of Coapa, under the objective of polishing and improving certain aspects and even some weaknesses.

most recent goal

In addition, another of the objectives of the American team is to continue adding units that allow it to climb more steps and, in turn, fight to participate in the playoff zone, to have the possibility of aspiring to attend the great Mexican soccer party.

The next step

And to obtain the elements mentioned above, the ‘Tano’ Ortiz he is aware that he must row against the current and formulate a strong line-up, which at the same time has offensive and solid overtones.

the lineup

In relation to this last point, it is expected that the starting eleven that will soon be used by the Eagles of America during the match against Xolos from Tijuana be made up of: Guillermo Ochoa, Jordan Silva, Bruno Valdez, Salvador Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Diego Valdés, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martínez Y Federico Vinas.

Note

In case the azulcremas win this confrontation, America would be reaching 19 pointssame that would direct him to the first places of the competition.