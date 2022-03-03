America’s options to replace Santiago Solari in the next match

Without Santiago Solari on the bench, America has three options to lead the team in the next few games.

Ángel Sepúlveda’s equalizer from the penalty spot, at the last minute for Querétaro and at the Azteca Stadium meant much more than two lost points for America: Santiago Solari’s departure was imminent and was confirmed a few moments ago by the institution’s different communication channels.

Despite the short time that has elapsed, the authorities are already managing alternatives for the replacement of Indiecito. Beyond the names that sound in the halls of Coapa, there is an urgent question to be resolved: who will be the strategist who sits on the bench against Rayados de Monterrey?

The one with the greatest chances is Gilberto Adame. In fact, it was the one he exercised during the suspension date that Solari had to comply with in the match that the capital team faced Atlas on the second day. Further back appear Fernando Ortiz, strategist of the Sub 20, and the director of the Sports Development department, Diego Ramirez.

The match

The Azulcremas will be facing La Pandilla next Saturday, March 5 at 7:06 p.m. at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, for matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. He must win to fight for a place in the playoffs…

