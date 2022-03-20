America’s probable lineup to face Toluca in Liga MX

América jumps onto the field of the Azteca Stadium this Sunday to face Toluca, with the obligation to return to the path of victory, after six consecutive games without winning, therefore Fernando Ortiz prepares an aggressive lineup where one of the unknowns is the return of Pedro Aquino.

During the week, the Peruvian trained alongside the group most of the time, but it will be minutes before the match starts when the coaching staff decides whether to start, to the bench or they will wait for the FIFA Date to pass to give him minutes in Clausura 2022.

The Tano Ortiz’s biggest concern goes through the offense, where neither Federico Viñas, Roger Martínez and Henry Martín have managed to respond with goals. Even so, the bet is to line up two of them against the Red Devils, but let’s not rule out a possible debut from the Basic Forces either, since against Chivas a youth surprised among those summoned.

The only one safe modification so far is that of Jonathan dos Santos, who must face a suspension game, after the expulsion suffered the previous week against the Flock. From then on, the fight for a place in eleven is close.

ALIGNMENT OF AMERICA VS TOLUCA FOR THE MX LEAGUE 2022

The possible formation of America against Toluca could be the following: William Ochoa in goal; Jorge Sanchez, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva and savior kings in defence; santiago naveda, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo and Diego Valdes in midfield; Roger Martinez and Henry Martin in attack.

