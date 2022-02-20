America’s scorer who ridicules Henry, Roger and Viñas

America It is going through difficult times in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, since it is in the lower part of the table and the continuity of Santiago Solari is in the air and much of the crisis is due to the low productivity of Henry Martín, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñasthe three cream-blue strikers who can’t even reach the heels of one of the new reinforcements of the Women’s team.

Since a few weeks, the Women’s America generates more expectation than the men’s team and this is due to the great planning done by Claudia Carrión, to the good performance of the players on the court under the technical direction of Craig Harrington.

In this sense, what is most surprising is that Scarlett Camberosrecent signing of the Eagles He has scored more goals than Santiago Solari’s three nominal attackers. The Mexican midfielder has five goals, including a hat trick, in the last three games played by América Femenil (two in Liga MX and a friendly).

DATE COMPETENCE MATCH AND RESULT HOW MANY GOALS DID CAMBEROS SCORE? 02/05/2022 Clausura 2022 Liga MX Femenil Blue Cross 1-3 America 1 02/10/2022 Clausura 2022 Liga MX Femenil Leon 1-4 America 3 02/19/2022 Friendly Cougars 0-1 America 1

As far as the men’s Club America is concerned, Henry Martín barely has a goal this season, like Roger Martínez, who curiously scored in the same match (2-3 defeat against Atlético de San Luis). For his part, Federico Viñas is the only one of the forwards who has not yet been able to make his debut in Clausura 2022.

With this it is clear that the lack of depth is one of the problems of Santiago Solari’s America, but also, the few chances you have are wasted. The good news is that during the week, Jorge Sánchez declared that the Coapa attackers are staying overtime to improve his aim, which we hope will be reflected in the next matches.