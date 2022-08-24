Américo Store: Six decades selling “everything like in a pharmacy”

For more than six decades, the Américo Store, located at #51 Mariano Vidal Street, in Arecibo, has been the space that responds to consumer demand seeking traditional and emblematic items of Puerto Rican culture, such as steel cauldrons, lunch boxes, tostoneras, and machetesbut also tries to have in its inventory “what other stores do not have”.

The commercial establishment was founded in 1959, by the veteran of the Korean War and who worked as a salesman for many years, Américo Feliciano Rodríguez.

“He (Don Américo) was a merchant all his life and worked in stores until he started in the market square in front of this place. He wanted to make a trinket of all kinds of articles, people from the fields came here a lot and you found everything here: plates, loose spoons, pestles, coffee pots…”, said Jean Carlos Feliciano Zayas, current owner of the place, who represents the third generation of the Felicianos who manage the iconic store.

In fact, the grandson of the founder said that The place gained notoriety for the empathy of Don Américo, who managed to reach his clients, especially from the rural areas of Arecibo, to bring them what they needed.

“If someone went down to town, he would bring him the message that so-and-so needs a refrigerator. He would come and ride her on her bus and, in the afternoon, he would go to the field and deliver it to her. And he trusted people, there was never a ‘No’. There were those who trusted that, when the Social Security arrived, they put the address of the store so that the check would arrive here. My grandfather told them when the check arrived and they told him: “how much do I owe you? Take it from there”, and my grandfather would give it to him,” said the current administrator.

Feliciano Zayas stressed that the store has had its transformation to temper itself with the times, but “we have not touched the essence.” In about 800 square feet, this store brings together Arecibo’s history, antiques, city memorabilia, traditional items, clothing, boots, machetes, coffee pots and other items that are sold at affordable prices for the public; integrating, in addition, artisan pieces, clothes, hammocks and others.

“I brought souvenirs and some Puerto Rican handicrafts. I put a sign on the store that, my grandfather said, was not necessary because people knew where the Américo Store was. Although I have the same line that he wore, I have more products than he sold”, Feliciano Zayas highlighted.

Inside the store, you can also find traditional items such as metal lunch boxes, straw hats, belts, metal cups, pots of all sizes, food grinders, t-shirts, flags, commemorative keyrings of the city, glass cups , gas stoves, rackets to kill insects, among other items.

“With this pandemic, I started shipping to the United States. People ask me a lot for coffee makers, vegetable grinding machines that are cake-making machines; this is made here in Puerto Rico. Cauldrons, pylons, tostoneras and coffee pots. They contact us by phone or through the networks and the package is prepared and sent. We receive orders from different places in the United States,” the merchant explained.

Another of the challenges brought about by the impact of the coronavirus on the Island, led Feliciano Zayas to replicate his grandfather’s service and make deliveries to homes.

“And I said to myself: ‘I can’t stay here.’ So during the pandemic I went out to deliver. Lots of people were buying and building pools and I started selling hammocks. I put them on the bus and I went to the houses to sell them”, he said.

“Grandpa’s store has been maintained for 63 years because of the trust that people have in us,” concluded the young entrepreneur from Arecibo.

