Ametrano: “Bitcoin is the digital equivalent of gold. It will not disappear”

“Bitcoin is the digital equivalent of gold. But it is essential to know how it works, as it will stay with us and is not destined to disappear. We help investors understand it ”. Ferdinando Ametrano, founder and CEO of CheckSig, accompanies us in the far west of cryptocurrencies.

How long have you been dealing with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?

Since 2014. At the time I was in Intesa Sanpaolo and I was asked to follow fintech, that is financial innovation. I was invited to a conference on Bitcoin: I didn’t want to go, convinced that cryptocurrencies were a scam. Instead I went, I heard convincing answers to my first objections and, after that first taste, in the following months I studied the phenomenon intensely. I realized that it was something revolutionary. Something that could change the history of money, finance and more generally the history of civilization.

You have a degree in physics. What does physics have to do with finance? I’m missing something.

In reality, all derivative finance is basically based on the heat transmission equation. And when after graduation, partly carried out at CERN in Geneva, I had to choose between a doctorate or the operations room of an investment bank, I had no doubts. I wanted to deal with something radically new, and I chose finance.

Let’s take a leap of twenty years. October 2019: fund CheckSig and become its CEO.

CheckSig was born from an intuition. It was evident that Bitcoin’s increasingly indisputable affirmation gave rise to the need for financial services dedicated to this new digital gold. Since traditional banks do not offer them, the idea was to create a service company, which today we cannot call a bank, but which in some respects aspires to be. Our goal is to help make Bitcoin’s Far West a place for everyone and not just the bravest and adventurous pioneers.

What services do you offer?

The reader may be confused, but our first service is training. Helping the investor understand what Bitcoins are. Also because the golden rule of finance is: never invest in what you don’t understand. In fact, CheckSig has its roots in the Digital Gold Institute, of which I am the founder and scientific director, established a year earlier. Always focused on training and consulting, research and development, the Digital Gold Institute organizes together with the Milano-Bicocca University and the European Commission the annual conference of the Crypto Asset Lab. This year we are at the third edition, next November 4-5. in Milan and online: this is the most important academic event on these issues at European level.

Training, of course. Then?

There is a natural sequence of steps, the first of which, for those who do not yet have Bitcoin, is the purchase aid: today there are over 300 bags to buy them, but 295 are run by disreputable characters. Then we offer custody: we believe it is objectively the safest in the world. Bitcoin custody is very technical, it’s not for everyone. There are countless cases of people who have lost their Bitcoins due to technical inexperience. In addition, there is a subject of physical safety, which can be understood well with an example: if my wife has any jewelry, she keeps it at home. If she had a lot of jewelry, she would prefer a safety deposit box. If he had gold bars, he would go to a professional vault.

So is CheckSig a professional vault for bitcoin gold bars?

Exactly: we keep them in total safety, with a transparent process, ensured and validated by external auditors. The next step is to help customers with respect to the taxman. For those who invest in Bitcoin it is important to be in good standing with tax monitoring and capital gain payments when selling. We help our clients and their accountants to move within a regulatory framework that is not yet very clear. Oh, I forgot: holding Bitcoin at CheckSig also guarantees the generational handover. Unfortunately, we know of several cases of investors who pass away and their loved ones do not inherit Bitcoins because they have no idea how to recover them. With us this risk does not exist.

Which customers come to you?

Our typical client is a highly capitalized person who has not yet invested in Bitcoin: he may have wanted to do it for some time, but he stopped due to various fears, because he does not know how to do it and, rightly, is wary of the numerous charlatans who crowd this ecosystem. Thanks to us, it enters this market with all the guarantees. But there is also the long-standing bitcoiner, with many Bitcoins purchased when they were cheap: so far it has kept alone, but now finding an increasingly significant economic heritage in its hands, it prefers to rely on professionals who guarantee it in terms of technical security. and physical and help him to be in regulatory adequacy on tax issues.

What are the risks of holding so many Bitcoins without turning to companies like yours?

The main threat is technical inexperience. Without the necessary skills, you can lose the password, the hardware device, the USB key on which the data that allow the control of Bitcoins are stored. Or worse still, you can rely on complex security systems and then discover that you are unable to manage them yourself. The other great risk is that of physical violence, of aggression. There are investors who have tens if not hundreds of thousands of euros in Bitcoin managed by a software wallet on their mobile phone or USB sticks held at home: this is pure madness, as if they were walking around with gold bars in their coat pockets. . Any attacker can threaten and rob them. And since bitcoin is a bearer asset, then there is no way to recover it. The last risk is to trust barkers who suggest implausible investments and custody solutions. In short, it is a Far West: we at CheckSig want to be the ones who accompany the traveler in safety along these frontier lands.

Do you also deal with other crypto?

We are also working to provide custody of Ether, the crypto of the Ethereum platform; for now we are not dealing with other cryptocurrencies. Also because, objectively, for a medium to long-term investment, the only truly reliable asset is Bitcoin. If the whole crypto world is experimental, the certainty that Bitcoin is here to stay is instead acquired, as shown by the reception of the last year by the US financial world. The other cryptocurrencies have a more speculative character, they can be interesting for short-term trading, but we have seen that they have a popularity and life cycle generally of a few years, they do not lend themselves to an investment to be kept for a long period.

Speaking of which. On October 18, the US regulator did not veto the issue of an ETF linked to the future value of Bitcoin .

It is a timid Bitcoin clearance operation by traditional finance. The American stock market authority, the SEC, has been blocking a Bitcoin ETF for years, while the sister authority CFTC, which regulates the futures market, has authorized Bitcoin futures. In short, for the latter the Bitcoin market is sufficiently reliable to have a futures contract, for the former it is not reliable enough to allow an ETF. There is obviously schizophrenia, from which this matryoshka, the ETF on Bitcoin futures, was born, which they could not block because it is an ETF on something already authorized. Unfortunately, it is an investment product that conveys the idea of ​​something related to Bitcoin, but which in reality is so in a very indirect and complex way. In short: a mess that illustrates how the regulators are struggling and losing lucidity.

Do you think we are moving towards a regulation of Bitcoin?

The governor’s problem is what he wants to regulate. The regulation concerning physical gold does not concern the chemical and physical composition of gold, but the uses that can be made of it. Unfortunately, when dealing with cryptocurrencies, the regulator tries to apply schemes borrowed from the traditional financial world, but technically implausible and often counter-productive with respect to the objectives of transparency and legality that they would like to achieve.

There are concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing.

To date they are all unfounded. Bitcoin transactions leave indelible and always searchable trails on a public transactional ledger, called the blockchain. For this reason, there has not been any significant case of crime so far: maybe in the future there will be, but the use of the dollar, the internet, cell phones or civil aviation is not prohibited just because criminals misuse them. .

Bitcoin is flying in recent weeks. Is it a bubble?

Bitcoin always grows in leaps: it sets a new price record and then falls back, settling back to a level higher than the previous price maximum, until the next tear. In April we had seen it hit a new record at around 65 thousand dollars, then it dropped to 30 thousand dollars, in recent days it has just set a new record at 69 thousand dollars.

Why two price records six months apart? Usually years passed between one record and the next.

There are four structural factors to report:

Despite China has banned Bitcoin , the market was not affected. The US has made it clear that they have no intention of banning Bitcoin, showing that Bitcoin is also a litmus test of democracy. Cryptocurrencies can only be banned in totalitarian states. US finance is conveying significant capital to Bitcoin and there are no signs of a trend reversal. Runaway inflation in the United States. Bitcoin is a commodity that resists inflation: it is inherently deflationary. And, therefore, an increasingly significant part of the market invests in Bitcoin to counteract the loss of purchasing power due to inflation.

These four factors are systemic and have strengthened the belief in Bitcoin’s usefulness, confirming its resilience.

But what is the usefulness of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a transferable but not duplicable asset, so it is scarce. In the digital world we would never have believed we could find a scarce good. And scarcity is the precondition for something to have value. The Mona Lisa is beautiful, but it is invaluable because it is unique. If it were arbitrarily and perfectly reproducible in millions of identical copies, it would remain beautiful but its market value would drop to zero. Bitcoin aims to be the digital equivalent of physical gold. If we reflect on what the role of physical gold has been in the history of civilization, money and finance, we understand how disruptive Bitcoin can be in a digital civilization like ours and in the future of money and finance.

We said how Bitcoin is doing. Where does CheckSig go instead?

CheckSig goes where its customers need it to go. It is a service company to make the Bitcoin investment process simple, safe, transparent, reliable. In recent weeks we are closing a capital increase to finance our growth. But we are already the only Italian crypto company, and one of the few in the world, to have insurance guarantees (Cattolica Assicurazioni) and SOC certificates from an external auditor who controls our processes (Deloitte). We are the only ones in the world to have a transparent custody process, with at least a monthly proof of having full control of the assets that our customers entrust to us. We will go where necessary so that private clients and financial institutions can always find in us the most reliable partners.