‘Amici di Como’ turns 20, renewal of the Board with honorary merit for Gianna Ratti and Giampiero Majocchi

It has been 20 years for Amici di Como, a well-known philanthropic association that has 130 entrepreneurs and which works “in favor of the territory by completing projects for an improvement of the social fabric, of the quality of life of people, of solidarity, through major events, the enhancement of culture, art, sport, tourism and the economy “.

Over 100 initiatives have been promoted, supported and sponsored in two decades with approximately 10 million euros of investments for the area.

Among the many: the reopening of part of the promenade along the city lakefront, the donation of the Life Electric monument designed by the archistar Daniel Libeskind, the charity event with George Clooney and the Magic Light Festival within the Como Città dei Balocchi Christmas event.

Loading... Advertisements

The association also has a new management which sees the confirmation of the general coordinator Daniele Brunati (editor of this newspaper with the Freedom Of Choiche) and the renewal of the Board of Directors of which Alessandro Fabric (president), Giovanni Anzani (vice president) belong ), Rosaria Casali, Fabrizio Milesi, Filippo Santambrogio, Vittorio Barbieri and Alberto Frigerio.

On the occasion of the presentation of the group, Giampiero Majocchi (Nessi and Majocchi SpA Costruzioni) and Giovanna Agliati Ratti (Supermarkets Bennet SpA) were awarded the “Honoray member” merit for their commitment in the area.